Liberia: Boakai Seeks Legal Advice On House Infighting

Liberia's President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has suspended the submission of the draft National Budget for the Fiscal Year (FY-2025) for the second of this year.

This time, Mr. Boakai has informed the Clerk of the House of Representatives that the budget suspension is due to a recent court decision in the ongoing attempts by lawmakers to remove embattled House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan F. Koffa.

In his communication dated November 8, 2024, to Madam Mildred Siryon, Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives, President Boakai acknowledged the court issues involving the Speaker and the majority bloc.

The communication, which is in the possession of the New Dawn Newspaper, further indicated that in the intervening period, the President was made aware that the Speaker of the House of Representatives filed a petition for a Writ of Prohibition before the Supreme Court of Liberia.

It noted that the Speaker had requested the intervention of the High Court in resolving an impasse in the House of Representatives.

Subsequently, the communication added that the President received a communication from the Speaker indicating that the majority members in the House of Representatives had requested certain officials from the Executive Branch to begin appearing for hearings in the Joint Chambers of the House rather than before the Speaker.

"In his letter, the Honorable Speaker requested that the President instruct his officials not to appear before the majority members, stating that doing so would "undermine the rule of law and set a dangerous precedent for our governance."

"The Executive Branch also notes that the Justice in Chambers on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, declined to issue the Writ of Prohibition as prayed for by the Speaker," the communication narrated.

President Boakai further explained that he regards the evolving situation with the utmost urgency and is unwavering about upholding the sanctity of the 'three separate but coordinated branches' of government.

In light of the prevailing circumstances, President Boakai said he is actively seeking extensive expert advice to ensure a thorough understanding of the Supreme Court's ruling and its implications.

"The President, therefore, wants me to inform you that the draft National Budget for FY 2025 will not be presented on the date as previously requested, pending the conclusion of the various consultations," the communication stated.

"It is the President's prayer that the honorable members of the House of Representatives will, in the interest of Liberians, resolve the quagmire in the shortest possible time," the communication said.