Liberia: President Boakai, the House Crisis Demands Your Leadership Now

In these challenging times for our democracy, the escalating crisis within the House of Representatives has left Liberians with one pressing question: Where does President Joseph Boakai stand on the legitimacy of Speaker Koffa? The President, as head of the Executive Branch, may be wary of crossing into the affairs of the Legislature and Judiciary, mindful of the principle of separation of powers that underpins our democracy. However, the current situation in the House has reached a boiling point, one that now calls for decisive national leadership.

We understand that President Boakai has sought expert advice on the budget submission due to the turmoil within the House. This may seem prudent, especially considering the Supreme Court's denial of Speaker Koffa's petition for prohibition against the sessions held by the Deputy Speaker and a group of legislators challenging his authority. But while expert consultation may clarify legal complexities, there is a fundamental principle that cannot be ignored: The Constitution must be upheld. This is not a matter of majority versus minority, but of constitutional integrity.

President Boakai is not only the nation's head; he is also the leader of a political party with members serving in the House. This dual role places upon him a unique responsibility to encourage his party members to act in alignment with the Constitution, respecting the laws that govern legislative authority and procedures. The Constitution is unambiguous: a Speaker, once elected, remains in office unless removed by a two-thirds majority vote. It is, therefore, imperative that authorities are duly recognized and that the national budget is submitted through the Speaker's office in accordance with constitutional protocol.

The silence from the Executive, at a time when the Legislature teeters on the edge of dysfunction, risks undermining the stability of our democratic institutions. By not taking a clear stand, the President may inadvertently lend credence to actions that bypass constitutional channels, creating a dangerous precedent for future governance.

To President Boakai: The country needs clarity on where you stand regarding the rightful authority within the House. It is not merely a legislative issue but a national one that speaks to the core values of governance and the rule of law. Call on your members to follow the constitutional path and to respect established authorities. The Constitution is the ultimate authority that binds us as a nation. If we fail to uphold it now, history will judge us harshly.