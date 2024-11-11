Africa: Russia- Africa Partnership Gains 'More and More' Strength

11 November 2024
allAfrica.com
By Boakai Fofana

Monrovia — African ministers attending the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Sochi have been assured of Russia's 'total support' to the continent in 'different sectors', reports the BBC.

The statement, made on behalf of Russian leader Vladimir Putin by his Foreign Minister, Sergie Lavrov, comes at a time when some African nations have severed ties with the West over accusations of interference or acts of neocolonialism.

Analysts say Russia is seeking to bring countries from other regions of the world, including Africa,  into its sphere of influence as it faces increasing isolation from the West over its military campaign in Ukaine.

Putin said the forum was an opportunity for Russia to promote its vision of a "bipolar world", according to Moscow Times. He said his country's relations with Africa have been strengthening "more and more". Three countries in the Sahel region of Africa - Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso - recently turned their backs on former colonial power France.

Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop is reported to have said  "Russia is not a Colonial power" - a reinforcement of Russia's position not to meddle in the internal Affairs of African nations. "On the contrary," the minister is quoted as saying, "it has stood shoulder to shoulder with the African peoples and other peoples around the world to help them emerge from the colonial system."

Putin promised to work with African nations in their "struggle against terrorism and extremism, combating epidemics, food problems and the consequences of natural disasters".

The Sochi meeting is the first Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, which the organizers say is to build on the success of the second Russia-Africa Summit held in 2023.

