Sierra Leone: Octopus Energy, Idris Elba Kick Off Sierra Leone's First Wind Farm

press release

Octopus Energy's generation arm, in partnership with Idris Elba, has kicked off its first renewables project in Africa, a pioneering wind farm on Sherbro Island in Sierra Leone.

The company announced this milestone at this year's World Climate Conference (COP29) which is currently taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, and brings together governments, businesses and other stakeholders to negotiate global climate strategies and policies.

Octopus has submitted detailed plans to Sierra Leone's government. The company is aiming to start construction of the wind farm – up to five turbines, complete with solar panels and battery storage – next year.

The wind farm will be located close to Bonthe, the island's main town and hub of energy consumption, with land lease talks underway. Once completed, it will generate clean power for around 2,000 homes on the island annually.

With only 5% of rural Sierra Leone having access to electricity, this project will be a game-changer, boosting the local economy like the fishing industry, as well as powering schools, medical facilities and e-motorbikes.

The partners are creating new green jobs, and will team up with local universities to train young people in renewables and offer employment opportunities to maintain the wind farm.

Their aim is to build new industries and future-proofed skilled jobs for the next generation of Sierra Leoneans – where 42% of the population is under 15 years-old. The jobs ripple effect will extend beyond the island, across roads, shipping and more.

The wind farm will provide crucial data on local wind patterns and energy usage, helping unlock further renewable investments across Sierra Leone in the future. This project is set to be the first of many, as the partners look to scale renewables in the country.

It aligns with Sierra Leone's ambitious target of making 85% of its electricity renewable by 2030. On Sherbro Island in particular, the need for clean energy to tackle climate change is an urgent one, as the island is vulnerable to rising sea levels and intense rainfall.

Idris Elba said: "I'm incredibly proud of the partnership and progress we've made on the Sherbro Island wind farm project with Octopus Energy since our announcement at COP28. We're building not just a wind farm, but a foundation for sustainable growth and energy independence in Sierra Leone. With the turbines scheduled for installation next year, it'll stand as a powerful testament to our commitment to a cleaner, greener future for Sierra Leone and beyond."

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said: "Kicking off our first renewables project in Africa on Sherbro Island in Sierra Leone is a significant milestone. The wind farm - the country's first - will expand energy access, generating clean power and job opportunities in the local economy and community. The insights we'll gain will provide a blueprint to scale even more wind and solar farms in the future. Partnering with Idris and his team, we're committed to being part of Sierra Leone's journey as a renewables leader - and this is just the beginning."