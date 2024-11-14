Liberia/Togo: Liberia Ends Seven-Game Winless Streak At SKD With Victory Over Togo

Monrovia — Liberia broke a seven-game winless streak at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Stadium with a 1-0 victory over Togo in their final home match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers on Sunday.

This marked Liberia's first home win since 2019, when they defeated Chad 1-0. Since then, Liberia's results at SKD had been disappointing, with losses to Senegal (0-3), South Africa (1-2), Malawi (0-1), Algeria (0-3), and Equatorial Guinea (1-2), as well as draws with Djibouti (0-0) and Sierra Leone (1-1).

Mohammed Sangare scored the lone goal from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after a strike by substitute Watanga winger Daniel Nyumah was handled in the Togolese box.

With interim Coach Thomas Kojo implementing a traditional 4-3-3 formation, the Lone Star controlled the match, though the first half ended goalless. Togo nearly took the lead early in the second half, but goalkeeper Abdullai Koulibaly made two excellent saves, much to the delight of the supporters at SKD.

Kojo made four substitutions, bringing off Slavia Prague's new signing Devine Teah, striker Emmanuel Ernest, Edward Ledlum, Lawrence Kumeh, and Daniel Toe. He introduced Mohammed Sangare, Botswana-based Sheikh Sesay, 16-year-old striker William Gibson, Watanga winger Daniel Nyumah, and Armah Vaikainah.

Kojo, who had promised to make Liberians proud, praised Koulibaly's performance in goal. The goalkeeper has faced criticism for recent errors in home matches against Algeria and Equatorial Guinea, but Kojo commended his strong showing against Togo.

"It is true Koulibaly made a mistake in our game against Equatorial Guinea that led to a home defeat. I called it a 'schoolboy' mistake, as he failed to follow the rule of ball distribution. Nevertheless, he overcame that and came back much better today. He made several significant saves. I truly appreciate his splendid performance," Kojo said at the post-match conference.

Liberia's victory over Togo ensured Equatorial Guinea's qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations without them having to play. Togo needed a win over already-eliminated Liberia to keep their qualification hopes alive, but with Liberia's victory, Equatorial Guinea is guaranteed a top-two finish in Group E.

The Lone Star will head to Algeria for their final fixture against Algeria on November 17, 2024.