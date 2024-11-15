Zimbabwe/Kenya: Zimbabwe Warriors Face Crucial Afcon Qualifiers Against Kenya and Cameroon

Zimbabwe's Warriors are set to take on Kenya in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Friday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The match is part of the Group J fixtures as teams battle for a spot in the tournament, which will be hosted by Morocco next year.

Four days after the Kenya clash, Zimbabwe will face Cameroon in their final group stage match. The Warriors currently sit second in Group J, which also includes Namibia. After four matches, Zimbabwe have won twice and drawn twice--against Cameroon and Kenya. They need just one point from their remaining two games to secure qualification.

Head coach Michael Nees has announced his squad for the decisive fixtures. The team features a blend of locally-based talent and international players, including Tinotenda Kadewere, Washington Arubi, Gerald Takwara, and Prince Dube. Nees emphasized the importance of team cohesion, stating:

"We are looking forward to the match. Like in every camp, we aim to bring all the players together. We have a good mix in our squad, with players from the local league, South Africa, and Europe, as well as Gerald Takwara from Iraq and Teenage Hadebe from the USA."

Historically, Zimbabwe have a strong record against Kenya, winning six of their 12 encounters, with five draws and just one loss. However, their last meeting ended in a goalless draw at the Mandela Stadium.

Kenya, meanwhile, face a tougher road to qualification. They must win both of their remaining matches--against Zimbabwe and Namibia--to secure their spot in Morocco.

With everything to play for, both teams will be looking to deliver when they take the field on Friday.