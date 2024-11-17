Nigeria: 'At My Lowest, You Picked Me Up', Adetshina Grateful to Nigerians After Miss Universe Feat

Chidimma Adetshina, Nigeria's representative at the 73rd Miss Universe competition, has expressed deep gratitude to Nigerians and Africans for their support, which contributed to her historic achievement at Miss Universe 2024.

During the final moments of the prestigious event at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday morning, a thrilling showdown unfolded between Adetshina and Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, as the two women vied for the coveted crown.

In the end, Miss Denmark, Theilvig, claimed the title, succeeding Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Following the competition, Adetshina took to Instagram to share her appreciation.

The beauty queen recalled how Nigerians supported her during her lowest, and how Africa as a continent taught her the power of unity in the pursuit of success.

She wrote, "To Nigeria: THANK YOU is not enough for all the support you've shown. You picked me up when I was at my lowest. I've never opened up much but I was ready to give up on my life but you became my strength. On days I never wanted to fight you gave me the strength to fight. I'm so grateful for each and everyone for walking this journey with me.

She also addressed the African continent, saying, "To Africa: thank you for showing your love and support. As much as I represent Nigeria, Africa fought for me. My voice, my story touched many and brought us together. This journey has taught me the power of Unity. I want us to live in a society where we can all accept and celebrate one another."

Chidimma Adetshina concluded by emphasising that this moment marks the beginning of her journey, not its end.

Vanguard News