Nigeria: Reactions As Chidimma Adetshina Clinches Second Prize At Miss Universe

Beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, has made history by becoming the first Nigerian to emerge first runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant.

The grand finale of the 73rd Miss Universe competition concluded on Sunday morning in Mexico City, with Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, emerging as the winner.

Theilvig triumphed over Adetshina in the final showdown, while other top contenders included participants from Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Canada, and Peru, who all secured spots in the top 12.

Daily Trust had reported how the 23-year-old law student emerged winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant.

She came to Nigeria after accepting to participate in the competition following her controversial withdrawal from Miss South Africa 2024 due to xenophobic backlash over her nationality.

Born to a Nigerian father, and a Mozambique mother, she was raised in Soweto.

The model stood a good chance in the South African competition until a torrent of abuse from some South Africans who claimed she was not qualified to contest in the pageant because her father is not South African.

South Africa's Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber, initiated an investigation into Adetshina's citizenship following a request from the Miss South Africa organisers and outcry from South Africans.

The ministry subsequently said after investigating Chidinma's roots, it discovered that the identity of an "innocent" South African mother may have been stolen by Adetshina's mother.

Meanwhile, Chidimma's recent victory in Mexico has elicited diverse views from social media users.

@rmnd22 said: "This girl try ooo. She is really a goldmine. From South Africa wahalla to this height. Small girl big God."@ayemojubar: "Chidimma Adetshina, your journey reminds us that life often tests us the most just before a breakthrough. It's a powerful example of why courage is essential."@farAWWWAY_SZN: "Chidinma, you're a Queen and more. A fighter. An inspiration. You Rose above it ALL."@henrie089: "Her beauty shines South African missed this one."@Joejohnseen: "She had a nice run and did great. Enemies plenty but she still made it."@TheRealAlostro: "Born,raised and educated in South Africa. That's the only reason she made it that far"@Olliway02: Congratulations. I am so happy for you. Grace and mercy all the way,shame on those who wanted to bring you down."