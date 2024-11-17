Nigeria: Miss Universe - Chidinma Adetshina Speaks After Runner-Up Position

17 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Chidinma Adetshina made history earlier this year by winning Miss Universe Nigeria after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa pageant.

Chidimma Adetshina, a 22-year-old beauty queen who represented Nigeria at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, has expressed excitement after finishing as the first runner-up at the competition's grand finale.

The grand finale of the 2024 Miss Universe held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, with Miss Denmark, Victoria Theilvig, edging out 124 contestants from around the globe to win the crown.

However, the event witnessed an intriguing face-off between Nigeria and Denmark, as the two beauty queens stood poised to claim the crown, but Miss Denmark ultimately won the highly coveted crown.

The new Miss Universe has taken over from Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Adetshina expressed delight in her first runner-up feat in a post-event interview video clip posted on the X page (formerly twitter) of the Miss Universe Nigeria organisation.

She said: "I'm so excited. I don't have words to describe what I'm feeling right now, but I'm so proud of myself, and I just made history!"

This was followed by another post by the Miss Universe Nigeria organisation, eulogising her: "Beauty with Brains and Humility....Our Queen#Chidinma."

She was also crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

As the highest-ranked African Contestant in this year's competition, this marks the continent's highest placement in Miss Universe history.

NAN reports that Ms Adetshina made history earlier this year by winning Miss Universe Nigeria after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa pageant that was marred with controversies.

She was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father of Igbo descent and a Mozambican mother who is accused of allegedly committing identity fraud in South Africa.

The Law student and model, who was raised in Cape Town, was a finalist in the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant but faced severe online harassment and bullying over her Nigerian roots.

Social media attacks targeted her Nigerian heritage despite her being born in South Africa and meeting all competition requirements.

Ms Adetshina eventually announced her withdrawal from the competition citing safety and the well-being of herself and that of her family members.

