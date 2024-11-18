Senegal Votes to Shape Parliament As Reforms and Economy Hang in Balance

Senegalese voters head to the polls Sunday to elect a new National Assembly - a crucial test for President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's government as it seeks a parliamentary majority to push through its reform agenda.

More than seven million registered voters are choosing candidates for the 165-seat assembly from 41 political parties and entities. Polls opened at 8am local time and will close at 6pm.

The election follows months of political tension and unrest - some of the worst in the country's recent history - that marked the run-up to the presidential vote in March.

Faye won that election with 54 percent of the vote, promising economic transformation, social justice, and anti-corruption measures.

The stakes are high for the ruling party Pastef, as control of parliament is key to delivering on these pledges, raising hopes among the largely youthful population in the West African country.

Campaigning has grown heated in recent days and comes at a precarious time for the new government as is navigates a spiraling fiscal crisis that could undermine its ability to deliver on promises.

Senegal's opposition, led by a coalition of two parties, including the Republic Party of former Prime Minister Macky Sall, poses a strong challenge.

Economic challenges

Senegal faces significant economic hurdles. Inflation has put pressure on households, while unemployment remains high among the country's growing youth population.

"We want a lower cost of living, affordable water, electricity, and transport, so everyone can work and live decently," said Cheikh Diagne, a street seller in Dakar.

The government is also grappling with a debt crisis after revealing a wider-than-reported budget deficit left by the previous administration.

A $1.9 billion IMF programme is currently on hold pending the results of a government audit.

Senegal's economic policy in focus Faye and his Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko will need to address these issues if they secure a majority.

They also face criticism over their response to record flooding and the ongoing migration crisis, as many Senegalese youth risk their lives attempting to reach Europe.

The dissolved parliament, previously controlled by the opposition, had blocked much of the government's legislative agenda.

Sunday's vote will determine whether Faye can avoid similar gridlock in the future.

Mariam Wane Ly, a former parliamentarian and prominent figure in Senegalese politics, expressed confidence in Pastef's chances.

"I think it's going to make up for all the unhappiness," she said.

Babacar Ndiaye, research director at the think-tank WATHI, told RFI that Senegalese voters tend to favour the president in parliamentary elections.

"When they choose a president, they then give that president the means to work and govern," Ndiaye said.

"Every time a president has won, he has in due course also gained an absolute majority in the National Assembly."