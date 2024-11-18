Senegal: Legislative Elections in Senegal - 7.3 Million Senegalese Go to the Polls

Senegalese citizens have voted in what has been described as a test for the new government which will clarify the political game. APS reports that the ballots will send 165 representatives to the National Assembly.
17 November 2024
This Sunday, 17 November 2024, 7 million 33 850 Senegalese are voting to elect 165 deputies to the National Assembly using a voting system combining two methods: the first past-the-post and the proportional representation systems.

In the early hours of Election Day, the Heads of the ECOWAS-African Union (AU) Joint Election Observation Mission (EOM), Ambassador Francis Alex TSEGAH, Head of the ECOWAS EOM and Coordinator of the Joint Mission, and Ambassador Calixte Aristide MBARI, Head of the AU EOM, toured Dakar, the capital of Senegal, and visited several polling centres to observe the start of the polls.

Legislative Elections in Senegal: the Heads of the AU and ECOWAS Election Observation Missions (EOMs) meet observers and carry out a series of visits

In the context of the legislative elections of 17 November 2024 in Senegal, Ambassador Francis Alex Tsegah, Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) EOM and Ambassador Aristide Calixte Mbari, Head of the African Union (AU) EOM, , met on Friday 15 November 2024 in Dakar with the 104 observers who will be deployed in the field as part of the joint ECOWAS-AU observation mission.

The two heads of mission also paid courtesy calls on the Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, the Directorate General of Elections (DGE) and the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA), where they met senior officials from each of these entities.

Announcement of the arrival of the Joint Mission of ECOWAS and the African Union in Senegal 

The General Public is hereby informed of the arrival of the Election Observation Missions in Senegal of the Commissions of ECOWAS and the African Union on 12 and 13 November 2024 respectively.

The purpose of these Missions, which will operate jointly, is to observe the final days of the electoral campaigns and polling day operations, including the opening of polls, the conduct of voting, the closing of voting and the counting of votes. The Joint Mission will end on 20 November 2024, the date of its departure from Senegal.

The Joint Mission is led, on behalf of ECOWAS, by H.E. Ambassador Francis Alex TSEGAH, Former Ambassador of Ghana to the Kingdom of Spain, and on behalf of the African Union, by H.E. Ambassador Calixte Aristide MBARI, Head of the Democracy, Elections and Constitutionalism Division of the African Union Commission.

