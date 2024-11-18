Senegal's Ruling Party Pastef Party On Track to Get Large Majority in Elections

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's party has claimed a comfortable victory in Sunday's legislative elections, paving the way for it to deliver an ambitious reform agenda eight months after sweeping to power.

Voting took place peacefully across the West African country, where governing Pastef party said 90 to 95 percent of ballots had already been counted.

Local media reported that Pastef had emerged as the winner in the majority of the first polling stations to give their provisional results, projecting Faye's party would get between 119 to 131 seats in the 165-member parliament.

Pastef's win comes just a few months after President Bassirou Diomaye Faye secured the presidency and now clears the way for him to carry out ambitious reforms.

"I pay homage to the Senegalese people for the large victory that it has given to Pastef," government spokesman Amadou Moustapha Ndieck Sarre told TFM television.

Official provisional results will be announced on Tuesday, but the two main opposition parties have already conceded.

"I would like to congratulate Pastef, the winner of the election," said Barthelemy Dias - head of SAMM Sa Kaddu, one of the opposition coalitions. His colleague Bougane Gueye Dany encouraged Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko "to look into the needs of the Senegalese people".

Former President Macky Sall, who leads an opposition grouping from abroad called Takku Wallu Senegal, claimed the vote was marred by "massive fraud organised by Pastef", but without providing details.

Former rivals Sonko and Macky Sall face off again in Senegal's parliamentary elections

No major incidents

Various actors reported that the turnout on Sunday was typically lower than in the presidential election.

Pastef supporters headed onto the streets of Dakar on Sunday evening to celebrate their party's victory.

"We've come to party," Mamie Manga told RFI, among a crowd of young people on motorbikes trailing the vehicle of Pastef candidate Abass Fall. "Two victory in a year!" she said referring to the presidential and legislative elections.

Senegal's roughly 7.3 million registered voters were called to elect 165 MPs for five-year terms.

Voters have historically confirmed their presidential choice during parliamentary elections, say analysts.

RFI correspondents said the vote went off smoothly overall, with no major incidents apart from the huge queues that formed given the large number of electoral lists.

Faye secured victory in March pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption - raising hopes among a largely youthful population facing high inflation and widespread unemployment.

But an opposition-led parliament hampered the government's first months in power, prompting Faye to dissolve the chamber in September and call snap elections as soon as the constitution allowed him to do so.