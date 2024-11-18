Senegal: PM Sonko's Party Lead, According to Provisional Results

Senegalese citizens have voted in what has been described as a test for the new government which will clarify the political game. APS reports that the ballots will send 165 representatives to the National Assembly.
18 November 2024
Cape Town — The Pastef list, led by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, won a large majority of seats in the National Assembly, according to partial and provisional results published by polling stations in Senegal and abroad.

In most of the results of the early legislative elections yesterday, the governing party leader is followed by the coalitions Sàmm Sa Kàddu and Takku Wallu Senegal, respectively led by the mayor of Dakar, Barthélémy Dias, and the former president of the Republic, Macky Sall.

