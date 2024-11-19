Tanzania: Majaliwa Orders Search for Kariakoo Building Owner

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed police to locate the owner of the building that collapsed last Friday (November 15th), resulting in the tragic loss of 16 lives. While 86 individuals were rescued, several others remain unaccounted for.

During a tribute ceremony for the victims at the Mnazi Mmoja grounds in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam, Mr Majaliwa underscored the importance of identifying the owner to uncover the reasons behind this tragedy.

“The owner’s presence will aid the police in understanding the circumstances that led to the building’s collapse. Critical questions will be posed, and he will be expected to provide answers,” the Prime Minister stated.

Additionally, Mr Majaliwa announced that the government is in the final stages of investigating the cause of the collapse, with a detailed report expected soon.

In related news, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered a comprehensive inspection of all buildings in the Kariakoo area.

Speaking via video from Brazil, where she is attending the G20 Summit, President Samia instructed authorities to provide a detailed report on the structural integrity of the buildings in that area.