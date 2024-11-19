Tanzania: President Orders Extra 24hrs to Save Trapped People in Kariakoo

The four-storey building collapsed in Dar es Salaam, where since then, 16 people were confirmed dead.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced an additional 24 hours to rescue people trapped in a collapsed building at Kariakoo in Dar es Salaam.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director of Presidential Communications, Ms Sharifa Nyanga, it was stated that the President gave the directive during a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa regarding the ongoing rescue operation.

President Samia expressed optimism that, with divine intervention, some victims might still be found alive beyond this period, despite the standard 72-hour timeframe for rescue operations having elapsed.

“I understand that rescue operations are usually limited to 72 hours, but I firmly believe that God can perform miracles and enable us to save more of our people who are still trapped in the rubble,” she stated.

She added ; “I am instructing that the rescue operations must not stop. Extend the effort by an additional 24 hours to continue fighting for the lives of those who may still be alive.”

The rescue operations began immediately on Saturday when the building collapsed in the bustling business center.

President Samia also extended her heartfelt gratitude to the rescue teams and citizens working tirelessly to save lives, acknowledging their exceptional patriotism and commitment.

“To all the rescue teams and citizens tirelessly working to save lives, I send my heartfelt gratitude. Please let them know that their efforts are deeply appreciated. They are heroes of our nation, and I encourage them to keep fighting for our people,” she said.

The President urged families and the nation to remain patient, united, and prayerful, supporting the rescue teams as they work to save lives.

As of Monday, 16 people had been confirmed dead, while 86 had been rescued.