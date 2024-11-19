Somalia: Somaliland Election Results - Irro Wins Presidency

19 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hargeisa, Somalia — The Somaliland Electoral Commission on Tuesday declared Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi "Irro" as the victor in the presidential election, garnering 63.92% of the total votes.

His main rival, incumbent President Muse Bihi, received 34.81% of the vote.

This election marks a significant political shift in Somaliland, with Irro from the WADANI party leading the charge. The other major parties, KULMIYE, represented by Bihi, and KAAH, played crucial roles in this electoral contest.

The results come after a peaceful voting process, which has been closely watched as an indicator of the political climate in the self-declared independent region.

The former president Muse Bihi accused of atrocities in Sool region and he failed to lead Somaliland to peaceful way to reach its long standing ambitions to gain recognition.

