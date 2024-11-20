Somalia: Somali President Congratulates New Somaliland Leadership, Reaffirms Unity Talks

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday extended his congratulations to Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi 'Irro' and his deputy, Mohamed Aw-Ali Abdi, following their election as President and Vice President of the Somaliland administration in northern Somalia.

In an official statement, Mohamud also recognized the significant role played by the political parties Waddani, Kaah, and Kulmiye in the electoral process, applauding their emergence as Somaliland's official parties.

He praised the community of Somaliland for their maturity, patience, and understanding shown during the elections.

The President emphasized the Federal Government of Somalia's commitment to continue reconciliation talks with Somaliland. These discussions are crucial, according to Mohamud, for maintaining the unity of Somalia, despite the region's long-standing push for independence.

Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991, maintaining its own government, currency, and security forces, though it is not internationally recognized as a sovereign state.

The congratulations come as part of a broader effort to mend relations and foster dialogue for national reconciliation.