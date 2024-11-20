Somalia: Somali President Congratulates New Somaliland Leadership, Reaffirms Unity Talks

19 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday extended his congratulations to Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi 'Irro' and his deputy, Mohamed Aw-Ali Abdi, following their election as President and Vice President of the Somaliland administration in northern Somalia.

In an official statement, Mohamud also recognized the significant role played by the political parties Waddani, Kaah, and Kulmiye in the electoral process, applauding their emergence as Somaliland's official parties.

He praised the community of Somaliland for their maturity, patience, and understanding shown during the elections.

The President emphasized the Federal Government of Somalia's commitment to continue reconciliation talks with Somaliland. These discussions are crucial, according to Mohamud, for maintaining the unity of Somalia, despite the region's long-standing push for independence.

Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991, maintaining its own government, currency, and security forces, though it is not internationally recognized as a sovereign state.

The congratulations come as part of a broader effort to mend relations and foster dialogue for national reconciliation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.