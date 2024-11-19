Somalia's Prime Minister Congratulates Somaliland's New President

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre extended his congratulations to Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, who has been elected as the President of the Somaliland Administration.

"We congratulate my brother President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro who was elected as the President of Somaliland. I wish the President ease in carrying out the heavy duties he was elected to," said Prime Minister Barre.

Barre also expressed his hopes that Irro would hasten the aspirations of the Somali people towards greater unity and solidarity.

He emphasized the importance of resuming dialogues aimed at unifying the Somali government, indicating a possible step towards reconciliation between Mogadishu and the breakaway region of Somaliland.