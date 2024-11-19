Somalia's Prime Minister Congratulates Somaliland's New President

19 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre extended his congratulations to Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, who has been elected as the President of the Somaliland Administration.

"We congratulate my brother President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro who was elected as the President of Somaliland. I wish the President ease in carrying out the heavy duties he was elected to," said Prime Minister Barre.

Barre also expressed his hopes that Irro would hasten the aspirations of the Somali people towards greater unity and solidarity.

He emphasized the importance of resuming dialogues aimed at unifying the Somali government, indicating a possible step towards reconciliation between Mogadishu and the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.