Addis Abeba — The United States has extended its congratulations to the people of Somaliland on the successful completion of their recent elections, highlighting the region's commitment to democratic principles. The U.S. also commended president-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi "Cirro" on his victory, emphasizing the significance of the peaceful transfer of power.

In a statement, U.S. embassy in Somalia praised Somaliland's "impressive record of elections and peaceful transitions of power," describing it as a model for stability and democratic governance not just within the Horn of Africa, but beyond.

Earlier today, Somaliland's National Electoral Commission (NEC) declared opposition leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi "Cirro" of the oppostion Waddani Party as the winner the country's presidential election, defeating the incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi.

President-elect Abdirahman, a veteran politician and former speaker of the House of Representatives, emerged victorious in an election closely watched by both regional and international observers. He is set to become the sixth president of Somaliland, a testimony many say that despite the lack of recognition, Somaliland has consistently demonstrated a commitment to democracy, conducting regular elections and achieving peaceful power transitions.

The U.S.'s congratulatory message adds up to the international community's recognition of the peaceful elections on 13 November. Ethiopia was also among countries that commended Somaliland for conducting a free and fair election and said the "process reflects the maturity of Somaliland's governance and democratic system."

Until the publishing of this news, Addis Abeba has not commented on the outcome of the elections.