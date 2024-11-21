Liberia: Unicef Urges Liberia to Prioritize Children's Voices, Rights

As Liberia joined the world in celebrating World Children's Day, UNICEF Representative Andy Brooks issued a heartfelt call to action, urging all stakeholders to prioritize the voices and rights of children. Reflecting on the theme, "Listen to the Future," Brooks highlighted the progress made under the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) while emphasizing the significant work that remains to secure a brighter future for Liberia's youngest citizens.

"Adopted 45 years ago, the CRC is the single most ratified human rights treaty in the world," Brooks said. "It symbolizes a universal commitment to children -- more than any other global cause. Today, as we reflect on its impact, we must renew our efforts to fulfill its promises."

With children comprising 42% of Liberia's population, Brooks underscored the necessity of amplifying their voices. "This is not a small constituency," he said. "Listening to children offers unparalleled insights into the challenges they face and the solutions they need. It's time we prioritize their perspectives in shaping policies that directly impact their lives."

One of Liberia's most significant achievements in child rights has been the improvement in birth registration. Brooks noted that in 2007, only 4% of children under five were registered at birth. Today, that figure has climbed to 66%, representing substantial progress. However, challenges remain, as 34% of Liberian children still lack a legal identity.

"When children aren't registered, they don't officially exist," Brooks explained. "This means no one plans for their education or healthcare. Addressing this gap is essential to ensure every child has access to the services they deserve."

The issue of legal identity is prominently featured in Liberia's forthcoming National Development Plan, which Brooks commended for its commitments to improving child welfare.

Despite progress in some areas, child labor and violence against children continue unabated in Liberia. Brooks highlighted the alarming statistic that three in ten children are engaged in child labor, often under harsh and exploitative conditions.

"Child labor robs children of their potential, and violence remains a pervasive threat," he said. "Even though the war has ended, its legacy of violence persists, affecting countless children."

Brooks acknowledged Liberia's participation in the first Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia, calling it a significant step toward addressing the issue. However, he stressed the urgent need for more trained social workers.

"With only 73 social workers in the entire country, we lack the human resources to protect vulnerable children," he said. "This is not just a supply issue -- it's a matter of ensuring that children experiencing violence have access to professional care and support."

Education remains a cornerstone of child development, but Liberia faces daunting challenges in this sector. Nearly half of all school-age children are out of school, a statistic Brooks described as devastating.

The Ministry of Education's "Back to My Classroom" campaign, launched earlier this year, aims to enroll 250,000 children in school over the next three years. While Brooks praised this initiative, he highlighted the need to address the quality of education and the state of school infrastructure.

"During a recent visit to schools with the Minister of Education, we saw classrooms with collapsing ceilings and overwhelming odors. This is unacceptable," he said. "We must ensure that when children return to school, they find environments conducive to learning."

Teacher training, particularly for early-grade educators, was also emphasized as a critical area needing improvement. "Quality education depends on well-trained teachers," Brooks said. "We need to invest in their professional development to build a strong foundation for our children."

Health outcomes for children in Liberia remain a pressing concern, particularly neonatal mortality rates, which have been worsening. Brooks commended the Ministry of Health for launching a comprehensive Child Survival Action Plan but emphasized the need for sustained investment in healthcare systems, especially at the community level.

Malnutrition also remains a significant issue, with one in three children under five affected. "In Bong and Nimba counties, we've seen acute shortages of nutrition supplies," Brooks reported. "This is an area that demands immediate attention."

The theme of this year's World Children's Day celebration, "Listen to the Future," resonated deeply with all stakeholders. Deputy Minister for Administration and Acting Minister for MGCSP, Frederick S. Cooper, Jr. of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MGCSP), emphasized the importance of recognizing children as active participants in shaping their communities and the nation.

"Our children are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the change makers of today," Cooper said. "By listening to their voices, we empower them to contribute meaningfully to their families, communities, and the world."

Cooper called on parents, caregivers, and policymakers to create environments where children feel safe, heard, and valued. "Fostering trust and open communication is essential for nurturing the next generation of leaders and problem-solvers," he added.

As Liberia charts its path forward, Brooks expressed optimism about the commitments outlined in the country's National Development Plan. "There's a lot to be hopeful about," he said. "The plan includes meaningful strategies to improve the lives of children. Now, it's up to us to turn those commitments into tangible results."

Brooks concluded by reiterating the importance of collaboration. "World Children's Day is not just a celebration -- it's a call to action," he said. "Together, we must ensure that every child in Liberia has the opportunity to realize their full potential. Listening to their voices is not only an obligation but also a privilege that will shape a brighter future for all."