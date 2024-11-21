Nigerian Children Suffer Poverty More Than Adults - Govt

The Federal Government says Nigerian children suffer poverty more than adults and are likely to be deprived of all 10 of the multi-dimensional poverty indicators.

Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at the 2024 World Children's Day celebration with the theme "Listen to the Future".

The day, which is a United Nations observance day, is commemorated on Nov. 20 every year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improve children's welfare.

At the 2024 commemoration, celebrated by the Federal Government, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and other stakeholders, the updated Situation Analysis of Children in Nigeria (SitAn) was inaugurated.

Bagudu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Vincent Obi, said that the 10 multidimensional poverty indicators include clean water, sanitation, adequate nutrition, health and education.

He added that the report stipulated that 26 per cent of primary school-age children, 25 per cent of junior secondary school-age children, and 24 per cent of senior secondary school-age children are out of school.

"At the same time, 1.3 million children have been forced to flee from their homes due to conflict."

Bagudu also said that schools and health facilities lacked or have only limited access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services with low levels of essential gender-sensitive or disability-friendly services.

"While the data shows mortality is declining, it is still high at 41 per cent per 1,000 live births; according to the Democratic Health Survey 2003-2004, stunting is still at 40 per cent and wasting is at 80 per cent.

"Approximately 70 per cent of households consume contaminated water."

He said that although the situation had progressed in most areas, the figures still revealed causes for concern.

According to him, the infant mortality rate is increasing but still unacceptably high, while child poverty is a big problem for enduring children, as demonstrated by the indices.

He, however, said that as a signatory to the Millennium Declaration and the government's award for children, the Federal Government had assumed a commitment to significantly improve the child welfare indicators.

"One of the government's aspirations in the National Government Plan 2025 and the Renewable Agenda is to reduce poverty through social protection programmes and improve the situation of children in the country.

"As a government, we will achieve this through accelerated, sustained, inclusive economic growth and social protection initiatives."

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, said that the report was not just about numbers but about the nation's realities, showing where strides have been made and where urgent work remained.

She, however, said that Nigerian children are full of resilience and promise.

"You dream of becoming doctors, teachers, artists, and leaders. Your dreams give us hope and remind us why our work is so important.

"We are committed to making sure that every one of you has the chance to achieve your dreams.

"For the leaders, policymakers, and partners in this room, let us remind ourselves: this situation analysis is a call to action.

"We need to increase our investment in health, education, and child protection.

"We must work together to ensure that our resources reach the most vulnerable children, and we need to prioritise programmes that address malnutrition, poor access to quality education, and violence."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking about the private sector involvement, Mr Tayo Aduloju, the Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), said that clear actions had been taken.

According to him, these clear actions together form the Proposed Child Compact.

"All that we have spoken about has been broken down into yearly actions, clear projects, clear targets, and amounts. So we know how to make progress in this space.

He added that the requirement required that the private sector pull its resources together as a national fund where those that know how to execute could get them done.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Children's Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day.

Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on Children's Rights. (NAN)