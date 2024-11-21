Ghana: No Cause for Alarm! ...IGP Allays Fears Ahead of Elections

As Ghanaians, feel free, live your life and do not be afraid as we go into the general elections because we have your back, says The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare,

He made the assurance when he met leaders of Coalition for Civil Society Organisations Forum in Accra yesterday to brief them of his outfit's preparations towards the elections.

IGP Dampare outlined several measures being implemented to ensure safety and order throughout the electoral process.

He noted that the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with other security agencies, has been preparing for over two years, treating the election as a process rather than a one-day event.

"This extensive preparation has led to the development of Ghana's first-ever election security blueprint, a comprehensive 5,400-page document covering all aspects of election security," he said.

He emphasized that the blueprint was not only for this election but designed to guide election security for the next 30 years, adding that it addresses various types of elections, including religious, school, and internal political elections, and aims to institutionalise election security.

"This document ensures we don't wait until an election is near to start preparing, its implementation has already proven successful in maintaining peace during by-elections, internal political party activities, and other electoral events.

Dr Dampare highlighted efforts to handle incidents of electoral violence swiftly and decisively.

"We know those responsible for past disturbances, and we will not stop pursuing them, those who attempt to disrupt peace will face the law," he warned.

He assured citizens that law enforcement agencies were prepared to engage, de-escalate, or enforce the law as required.

"We will not hesitate to take decisive action when necessary, but we will always act within the bounds of the law," he stated.

According to him, one key focus area will be improving security at collation centres, where past incidents of insecurity have occurred.

The IGP revealed plans to fence off collation centres and control access to ensure only authorised persons, such as party agents, media, and observers, are allowed in.

"Collation centres will no longer be chaotic spaces. They will be well-organised and transparent, ensuring everyone can observe the process without interference," he explained.

Dr Dampare commended political parties, candidates, and Ghanaians for conducting peaceful campaigns so far.

He attributed this to effective security measures, responsible leadership by political actors, and the patriotic spirit of citizens.

He called on all stakeholders to continue supporting efforts to maintain peace during the final weeks of campaigning, on election day, and in the post-election period.

The IGP urged civil society, the media, and citizens to collaborate with security agencies to ensure a successful election. "This is a collective effort. Let us work together to protect the peace and security of our nation," he said.

Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director for the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), commended the IGP and the other security agencies for their dedication towards a peaceful election.

He said civil society organisations would continue to create awareness and educate the public on the need to maintain peace during and after the elections.