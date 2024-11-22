The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has urged the media to work closely with the police to curb misinformation and disinformation before, during and after the general election.

He said the management of information was crucial in this year's elections as it was key to ensuring peace during the polls.

The IGP, at a stakeholder engagement between the police and journalists, in Accra on Wednesday, stated that maintaining peace was non-negotiable, and would require the support of all stakeholders, especially journalists.

Dr Dampare cautioned that misinformation and disinformation had the potential to disrupt the smooth running of elections and cause chaos.

He said tackling these challenges, would require the full support of the media, stressing that, "We expect that you don't offer your platforms for spreading misinformation and dis information."

Dr Dampare called on Ghanaians to prove that the country is the hub of democracy, not just in Africa, but also globally.

He said the police had put in place strategies to ensure peace, and safety of security of all citizens before, during and after the polls.

The IGP also pledged that journalists would be protected during the elections.

Dr Dampare assured that this year's elections would go down as one of the most peaceful in the country's history.