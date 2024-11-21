Virtual Launch of the 2024 Southern Africa Economic Outlook

announcement

WHAT: Launch Event for the Southern Africa Economic Outlook 2024, themed "Driving Africa's Transformation: The Reform of the Global Financial Architecture."

WHO: African Development Bank Group's Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office

WHEN: Friday 22 November 2024; 10:00 - 11.30 South Africa Time (GMT+2)

WHERE: Online (Zoom)

The Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office of the African Development Bank is hosting a launch event for the Southern Africa Economic Outlook 2024, a report that will shed light on the region's macroeconomic performance and its challenges, and outline a vision for sustainable growth amidst evolving global dynamics.

The event will feature an in-depth presentation of the report's findings, including:

Macroeconomic performance and growth trends in Southern Africa.

The critical need for reforms in the global financial architecture.

Investment strategies for closing the region's $55.4 billion annual financing gap, to accelerate structural transformation.

Climate adaptation and mitigation strategies for one of the most vulnerable regions in the world.

The launch event will offer exclusive insights into the economic prospects of Southern Africa, and explore actionable measures for addressing challenges in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and private sector engagement. It will also provide an opportunity to engage with policymakers, development experts, and private sector leaders committed to shaping a resilient and sustainable future for the region.

We look forward to your participation as we unpack strategies and solutions for Southern Africa's growth and transformation.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Natalie Naudé

Communication and External Relations,

[email protected]

