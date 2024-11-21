Liberia: Breakaway Bloc Declares Speaker Fonati Koffa's Position Vacant

Monrovia — The breakaway bloc of the House of Representatives has formally endorsed a resolution to declare Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa's position vacant, citing his failure to appear before a specialized committee on three occasions to respond to allegations levied against him.

The resolution, supported by 50 lawmakers, was read by Acting Chief Clerk Comic Chea during a session in the joint chamber of the Legislature on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The motion to adopt the resolution and implement its recommendations was introduced by Bong County District #7 Representative James Kolleh.

"Mr. Presiding, co-presiding, and fellow members, having listened to the Special Committee's report with 50 signatures, I move that the report be endorsed and effectuated with immediate effect," Kolleh stated in his motion. He also proposed giving Speaker Koffa a one-week ultimatum to vacate the office and requested the Executive Branch withdraw all privileges and amenities associated with the position.

The breakaway group initiated the process based on Rule 9.1 of the House of Representatives, which mandates a two-thirds vote to remove the Speaker, as well as Article 49 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution. They argued that the decision followed due process, noting that Speaker Koffa had been invited on three separate occasions to respond to accusations raised by six lawmakers but declined to appear.

The specialized committee's report detailed the Speaker's absence and noted that his refusal to engage with the committee undermined the legislative body's integrity.

In the interim, Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah has been designated as Acting Speaker, following Rule 10.1 of the House's guidelines for leadership succession. Fallah, presiding over the session, announced that he has no intention of vying for the speakership.

"The decision of the majority bloc reflects our commitment to upholding legislative accountability and integrity," Fallah said during the session.