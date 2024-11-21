Liberia: Breakaway Bloc Declares Speaker Fonati Koffa's Position Vacant

21 November 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The breakaway bloc of the House of Representatives has formally endorsed a resolution to declare Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa's position vacant, citing his failure to appear before a specialized committee on three occasions to respond to allegations levied against him.

The resolution, supported by 50 lawmakers, was read by Acting Chief Clerk Comic Chea during a session in the joint chamber of the Legislature on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The motion to adopt the resolution and implement its recommendations was introduced by Bong County District #7 Representative James Kolleh.

"Mr. Presiding, co-presiding, and fellow members, having listened to the Special Committee's report with 50 signatures, I move that the report be endorsed and effectuated with immediate effect," Kolleh stated in his motion. He also proposed giving Speaker Koffa a one-week ultimatum to vacate the office and requested the Executive Branch withdraw all privileges and amenities associated with the position.

The breakaway group initiated the process based on Rule 9.1 of the House of Representatives, which mandates a two-thirds vote to remove the Speaker, as well as Article 49 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution. They argued that the decision followed due process, noting that Speaker Koffa had been invited on three separate occasions to respond to accusations raised by six lawmakers but declined to appear.

The specialized committee's report detailed the Speaker's absence and noted that his refusal to engage with the committee undermined the legislative body's integrity.

In the interim, Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah has been designated as Acting Speaker, following Rule 10.1 of the House's guidelines for leadership succession. Fallah, presiding over the session, announced that he has no intention of vying for the speakership.

"The decision of the majority bloc reflects our commitment to upholding legislative accountability and integrity," Fallah said during the session.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.