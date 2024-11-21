Liberia: Speaker Koffa Takes Majority Bloc to Supreme Court Over Legislative Boycott

Monrovia — Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa and a group of lawmakers from the minority bloc of the House of Representatives have taken their grievances to the Supreme Court of Liberia, accusing the majority bloc, led by Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, of deliberately boycotting legislative sessions. This action, they argue, has created a constitutional crisis by preventing the House from conducting its mandated duties, including the passage of the National Budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

The petition, dated November 19, 2024, was submitted by Speaker Koffa and other members of the minority bloc. In it, they allege that the majority bloc has consistently refused to attend plenary sessions despite being formally invited on multiple occasions. A notarized affidavit issued by the Sergeant-at-Arms of the House of Representatives, which confirms the majority bloc's absence, was included as evidence in the petition.

"The respondents' refusal to attend duly convened legislative sessions of the Plenary of the House of Representatives has impeded, obstructed, and prevented the House's ability to carry out and perform its mandated constitutional and legislative functions, including the enactment of the national budget into law for the ensuing 2025 financial year," the petitioners stated.

The petition also described the respondents' actions as a violation of the Liberian Constitution, statutory laws, and the Standing Rules of the House of Representatives. They argued that Article 33 of the Constitution requires a simple majority of lawmakers to be present to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. By failing to attend sessions, the majority bloc has rendered the House unable to function.

"The deliberate refusal of the Respondents, who constitute the majority of the membership, violates the constitutional quorum requirement of Article 33 and prevents the House from the performance of its legislative duties," the petition reads.

They pointed out that this has created a "constitutional procedural impasse" that requires urgent resolution.

The legal team representing the petitioners, led by Counselors Arthur T. Johnson and James E. Pierre have asked the Court to declare the majority bloc's refusal to attend plenary sessions as a violation of Article 33 of the Constitution and to compel them to comply with constitutional mandates. Additionally, they requested that the petition be forwarded to the full Bench en banc, citing the gravity of the constitutional issues at hand.

The petitioners stressed the urgency of the matter, stating, "The Respondents' actions have raised grave, urgent, and pressing constitutional issues which have created a constitutional impasse requiring the immediate attention of and resolution by the Bench en banc."

In their submission, they further requested the Court to "order the Respondents to comply with the provisions of Article 33 of the Constitution, the statutory laws of the Republic of Liberia, and the Standing Rules of the House of Representatives by attending plenary legislative sessions of the House of Representatives."

Political analysts warn that the deadlock could disrupt government operations and public services, further eroding public confidence in the Legislature.

The majority bloc, which today endorsed a resolution to declare Speaker Koffa's seat vacant, has yet to formally respond to the petition.