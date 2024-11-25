Rwanda: A Call to End Violence Against Women in Rwanda and Beyond

opinion

Thirty years ago, the Fourth World Conference on Women which brought together over 17,000 human rights activists, government officials, international civil servants and youth, convened in Beijing, China in September 1995 for one of the largest multilateral events ever held.

What sets this event apart is not just the grandiose number of delegates, but the resulting transformative blueprint that was adopted to shape global action on women's rights, women's empowerment, and gender equality for decades to come. This blueprint, known as the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, dedicated a full axis on ending violence against women and girls.

The Beijing Platform for Action set a bold agenda for women's rights and their empowerment on a basis of equality with men. Though progress is being made on the agreed 12 critical areas, as underscored in my Op-Ed during this time last year, significant challenges persist and continue to hinder the full eradication of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

From domestic abuse to sexual violence, harassment in public, including online platforms and femicides, violence against women remains a deeply entrenched social issue that affects millions worldwide. Violence against women and girls remains widespread across private and public spaces, manifesting in various forms, including its most extreme expression--gender-related killings or femicide.

Overall and globally, an estimated 736 million women--nearly one in three--have experienced physical and/or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime, with most cases perpetrated by current or former intimate partners. Intimate partner violence alone affects over 640 million women aged 15 and older (26%). Such violence leads to severe consequences, including depression, anxiety, unplanned pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, and long-lasting health and social impacts.

The global theme for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence this year, which is: "Towards 30 Years of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women," re-ignites new energy and determination in me as the theme 'UNiTE' takes me back to my days as the Head of Secretariat that led the UN Secretary General's UNiTE Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Girls in Africa (2011 to 2015).

The Campaign, an interagency, multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral initiative, provided a unique platform for the UN to work As One with government and other stakeholders to end the scourge of VAW. We worked tirelessly to launch it in 27 African countries, including Rwanda, securing commitments and actions from Heads of States, Governments, Regional Blocks, Youth, Women's Rights Organizations, Private Sector Corporations, Traditional, Cultural, Religious and community leaders, to put an end to VAW!

Unfortunately, VAW continues with new forms emerging, including cyber violence using digitized platforms, mystical violence, femicide and more. A 2024 study by the UN Office on Drug and Crime and UN Women reports alarming figures on intimate partner/family member femicide, that is the number of women and girls killed by their own close relations.

In some countries, Female Genital Mutilation that was thought to be practiced in specific localities has spread to cities and other regions as people relocate carrying the practice along. The magnitude and ramifications of VAW become even more complex when intersected with other issues already wearing a woman's face such as AIDS, poverty, atrocities of conflict, humanitarian emergencies, and more.

VAW depicts the underlying inequality, gender-based discrimination and abuse of power embedded in our social fabrics, maintained by negative customs or norms and perpetuated through socialization, education and culture.

The consequences on the individuals, families and communities cannot be overstated. The impact on economies, development and peace are appalling as documented in reports by governments, research institutes and development partners like the World Bank, UN Women, UNICEF, the European Union, and more, yet policies, strategies and resources to address these are largely wanting, insufficient, or absent in some cases. The work ahead is clear: We must STOP violence against women and girls; UNiTE; & ACT to end it for good and for the good of all.

The 16 Days Campaign provides us with a platform to UNiTE voices to call for resources, policies, and practical actions to address the persisting challenges. It provides a platform to strengthen partnerships, enhance visibility of the issue.

Rwanda joins the world to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism this year under the national theme "All for GBV-free families", emphasizing the importance of family cohesion and the collective responsibility of the family members in preventing and addressing gender based violence.

This theme is very relevant as research shows that children who witness violence at home often experience psychological trauma and are more likely to perpetuate cycles of violence in their own relationships from what they have internalized. The influence of parents, extended families, and communities cannot be overstated.

One of the most powerful ways to break the cycle of violence is by addressing attitudes within the home as a social structure. This cycle of violence can be broken, but it requires a deliberate shift in how adults relate to one another and how we raise children, model healthy relationships, and promote respectful interactions between men and women.

It is worth underscoring that violence against women is not indispensable. It can end! The persistence of GBV can sometimes create the false impression that it is an inevitable part of society. But the truth is that violence is not indispensable. It is not an intrinsic part of human relationships. It is learned behavior that can be unlearned through collective action.

As a rural African girl-child, issues of VAW have remained close to my heart, spanning through my entire intense career life. More so, as we look at the high cost of VAW to the individual, the family, community, economy, and the nation as a whole. It is my hope and strong belief that together, we can end this human wasting and abuse. We must build on efforts and practices of what works, often led by governments, women's rights movements, youth, and communities of the judiciary. Addressing GBV in the family and society is, therefore, not only a matter of human rights, but also one of social continuity, peace, and economic security.

The key to ending violence lies in the synergies of action from communities, government, civil society, media, and ultimately, all of us. There is power in collective action. When governments, organizations, and individuals come together, a huge difference can be made. The commitment to ending GBV must be unwavering, and this means taking proactive steps at every level - from grassroots efforts to national policies - to foster a culture of respect, equality, and safety.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda has shown exemplary leadership in this regard, with the government prioritizing gender equality and women's empowerment through governing frameworks such as the National Policy and Law Against Gender-Based Violence, response initiatives such as the Isange One Stop Centre and community transformative initiatives like the 'Umugoroba w'Ababyeyi (Parents' Evening)' programme, which engages communities in conversations around family values and prevention of violence. UN Women is proud to be working in close partnership with the government of Rwanda and partners to accelerate and strengthen these efforts.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence is not just a time to reflect. It is time to act and keep acting. We must unite in our commitment to ending violence against women and girls. Together, we can build a future where every woman and girl in Rwanda, and across the world, can live in safety, dignity, and freedom. The time for change is now. Let's continue to work towards a society where violence against women is a thing of the past.

Jennet Kem is the UN Women Representative in Rwanda. She also served as the Head of Secretariat for the UN Secretary General's UNiTE Campaign to End Violence Against Women in Africa, based in Addis Ababa from 2011 to 2015.