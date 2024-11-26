Zimbabwe: 16 Days of Activism - Gender-Based Violence Against Men On the Rise - Govt

A disturbing trend has emerged in Zimbabwe with a notable increase in Gender Based Violence (GBV) perpetrated by women against men, the government has revealed.

According to the World Bank, two in five women are suffering from physical violence in Zimbabwe.

Despite these statistics, it has also been revealed that men have increasingly become victims of GBV.

Marking the beginning of 16 Days of Activism against GBV, Monday, Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa raised concern over the alarming rise in instances of gender-based violence (GBV) committed by women against men.

"We have also noted with concern a troubling increase in gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrated by women against men.

"It is essential to emphasize that GBV is unacceptable in all its forms, regardless of who the perpetrator may be.

"Violence against any individual, irrespective of gender, undermines the very fabric of our society and perpetuates a cycle of harm," Mutsvangwa said.

The minister also blamed poor funding for insufficient implementation of GBV-related laws.

"There are also gaps relating to insufficient implementation of GBV-related laws and policies owing to weak accountability mechanisms, human and financial resources capacity constraints among GBV stakeholders and service providers, inadequate funding of the GBV national response and limited awareness of GBV laws, rights and availability of services," she added.

Mutsvangwa also called on communities and stakeholders to collaborate through a whole-of-society approach to address GBV issues.

"To address all these challenges there is a need for all stakeholders and communities to work together through a whole-of-society approach and ensure a multi-sectoral response to GBV.

"I also want to encourage individuals, families, communities and the nation at large not to be spectators in the fight against GBV but to come together to raise awareness and establish initiatives that prevent GBV in their localities."