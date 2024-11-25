South Africa: Take the Gloves Off Gender-Based Violence and Femicide

Violence, particularly against women and children, continues to be a sting on our collective South African skin, and it is a battle that requires our collective effort to win, writes Neo Semono.

Many have lost a mother, sister, colleague, child or sibling at the hands of an abusive father, husband, boyfriend, stranger or other perpetrator, as a result of the battle scars inflicted by the heinous crimes of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Those fortunate enough to escape with their lives heal from the physical pain inflicted, but the unseen emotional wounds of their ordeal often continue to haunt them.

Nobody should have to live like that, but sadly, many do.

Today, the country begins the annual commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign. The United Nations campaign, which South Africa adopted in 1998, aims to eliminate all forms of gender - based violence. Children were included in the campaign in 1999.

Twenty-six years since the adoption of the international campaign, many will say that the country is losing the battle against GBVF with crime statistics showing that GBVF cases rose from 126 508 in 2021/22 to 132 110 in 2022/23. The third quarter of 2023/24 saw 100 954 cases being reported.

Additionally, news bulletins frequently report the murders, rapes and deadly assaults of women at the hands of their intimate partners too often. This not only affects able-bodied women, but also women with disabilities, children and also the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual (LGBTQIA+) community. This scourge spares no one.

The recently released South African National Gender-Based Violence Prevalence Study: A Baseline Survey on Victimisation and Perpetration, conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council has revealed the grim reality that about 7 310 389 million women, aged 18 years and older, have experienced physical violence in their lifetime.

At the national Women's Day celebrations in August, President Cyril Ramaphosa alluded to the then yet to be released report, saying that while many strides have been made, the country remains "highly unequal" with poverty still bearing the face of a black woman who is likely to be unemployed, poor and unskilled.

This as the nature of GBVF encroaches on other aspects of women's daily lives such as the ability to work.

And while government is doing what it can to fight the scourge of GBVF, the patriarchy of old continues to feed into the environment of violence.

Government alone cannot win this war - it needs you and I and all of society together, to take the gloves of GBVF.

In the 30 years of our democracy, measures have been put in place to improve the status and circumstances of women. This not only to improve their lives, but also as a means to slay the fire-breathing, abusive GBVF dragon that keeps women hostage.

This is because for some women, without their abusive partners, they may not have the economic muscle to look after themselves or their children.

And while the state continues to shoulder criticism for the ongoing GBVF problem, it has continued to provide healthcare including reproductive health for women. The state also provides for social grants that are a much-needed lifeline for some.

Initiatives such as SheTrades and the efforts of various government departments to ensure that 40% of government procurement goes to women-owned businesses are some of the measures in place.

While women are also represented in Parliament and the judiciary, more still needs to be done to lessen the likelihood of women falling victim to possible abusive relationships.

Government has also taken legislative steps to tackle the problem which the President has referred to as a second pandemic (following the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic).

This includes the signing of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill into law. The act coordinates and provides strategic leadership to the fight against GBV and femicide.

Other legislation includes the Criminal Law Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Act, the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act, and the Domestic Violence Amendment Act.

And I agree, that for these laws to be an effective tool, they have to be enforced. Government can do better in this regard.

Government launched the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF in 2020. The plan is a comprehensive strategy for tackling all forms of violence and abuse against women and children.

Over R20 billion has been dedicated to the implementation of the pillars of the NSP which include the economic empowerment of women.

What is also true is that ending GBVF requires an all of society approach, it requires a change in behaviour in how we treat women and children.

In his July 2020 address to the nation the President said: "As a man, as a husband and as a father, I am appalled at what is no less than a war being waged against the women and children of our country."

The concern raised by the President and citizens and civil organisations over the prevalence of GBV is not misplaced.

We come from a painful history of violence that has created an environment where, to this day, others are perceived as less important or unworthy within our communities.

For as long as perpetrators do not come to the realisation that everyone deserves to be treated with respect, the laws that have been enacted will have little impact.

To win the war requires a collaborative effort from all sectors of society. We all have a responsibility to report abusers, teach children about gender equality, and sign the Pledge Against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

The pledge, which is available on https://www.stateofthenation.gov.za/endGBVF/take-the-pledge commits men to being allies and part of the solution by upholding positive behaviour and attitudes, and taking responsibility for their actions.

The fight back against GBVF must continue. We cannot afford to look away. - SAnews.gov.za

Neo Semono is a Features Editor in the GCIS