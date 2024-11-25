Nigeria: 16-Day Activism - Remi Tinubu Seeks Prosecution of Perpetrators to End GBV

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has called for urgent collective action to combat gender-based violence (GBV), as the country joins the global community to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

This day marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, an annual campaign to raise awareness and drive efforts to eliminate violence against women and girls.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the First Lady described gender-based violence as one of the most pervasive human rights violations, affecting nearly one in three women worldwide.

In Nigeria, she noted that harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation remain widespread, often rooted in cultural or religious traditions.

"Although we are making remarkable progress, many women and girls, especially in rural and underserved areas, remain trapped in cycles of violence and inequality," she said.

She emphasised the need for collective action across all sectors of society.

Senator Tinubu urged for the timely prosecution of perpetrators and increased support for victims and survivors, calling the steps essential for creating safer environments for women and girls.

She also highlighted education as a critical tool in the fight against gender-based violence.

"For me, formal education for the girl child remains the key to liberating them and helping them make informed choices," she said, encouraging Nigerians to use the 16 Days of Activism as a call to action to challenge harmful behaviours and attitudes.

The First Lady concluded her statement with a call for unity in building a society where everyone, regardless of gender, can live without fear of violence.

The 16 Days of Activism, which runs from November 25 to December 10, brings together individuals, governments, and organisations worldwide to address the challenges of gender-based violence and promote gender equality.