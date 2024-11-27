Nigeria Loses $1.1 Billion to Malaria Annually - Govt

The federal government said Nigeria loses over $1.1 billion annually to malaria, significantly impacting the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This was disclosed by the Coordinating Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, during the inaugural meeting of the Advisory on Malaria Elimination in Nigeria (AMEN) in Abuja.

Prof. Pate described malaria as not only a health crisis but also an economic and developmental emergency that must be addressed urgently.

He noted that Nigeria accounts for 27% of global malaria cases and 31% of global malaria-related deaths.

He said in 2022 alone, over 180,000 Nigerian children under the age of five lost their lives to malaria, a preventable tragedy.

The minister said the launch of the advisory board is a strategic move by the federal government to tackle the persistent issues surrounding malaria and its devastating effects on both health and economic growth.