Nigeria: Port Harcourt Refinery - Tinubu Is a Jinx Breaker, Says Mayor Akpodoro

The Mayor of Urhoboland and head of the Association of Urhobo Mayoral Family Crown (AUMFC), His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a. Akpodoro, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief Group Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari, for the successful commencement of petroleum product loading at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a statement following the announcement of the refinery's resumed operations on Tuesday, Akpodoro described President Tinubu as a "jinx breaker" who has achieved what previous administrations could not.

"President Tinubu has demonstrated capacity and dexterity," Akpodoro stated, noting that successive administrations had turned the refinery repairs into a financial drain, failing to revitalize the facility despite borrowing billions for its maintenance.

The Mayor further criticized past administrations, particularly those of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), accusing them of using the refinery as a "conduit pipe to drain national wealth" and failing to deliver results. He also highlighted the shortcomings of the immediate past APC-led administration under Muhammadu Buhari, which, despite funding efforts, could not operationalize the refinery due to systemic corruption.

"Today, the man we voted for against all odds has delivered a legacy project to Nigerians," Akpodoro declared, praising Tinubu's leadership and vision.

He expressed optimism that with the refinery's operation at a capacity of 65,000 barrels per day, Nigeria's energy crisis would ease and market forces might drive down fuel prices.

The Mayor also lauded Mele Kyari for his resilience, patriotism, and leadership in managing a sensitive corporation like the NNPCL. He pointed out that Kyari has navigated challenges such as oil theft and public mistrust, demonstrating statesmanship in ensuring the refinery's progress despite sabotage attempts aimed at maintaining the dependency on fuel importation.

"This milestone gives hope to Nigerians that a brighter future is possible," Akpodoro concluded.

The resumption of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery marks a significant step in Nigeria's efforts to enhance energy self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imported petroleum products.