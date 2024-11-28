South Africa: Launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children in Roodepan

press release

The Roodepan SAPS launched the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign to raise awareness against gender based violence and femicide in Roodepan and surrounding areas.

The stakeholders in support of the event, included Love Life, Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison, Department of Health, Department of Social Development, the Community Police Forum (CPF), Woman Against Crime, Youth Against Crime and religious leaders.

The awareness programme was held on 27 November 2024, commencing with a community march from Roodepan Police Station to the Love Life premises in Roodepan.

The formal programme started with a welcoming address by Mr Samuel Nkosi, Roodepan CPF representative and opening prayer by Pastor Ricardo Voster.

Sgt Tumi Sebola conveyed the purpose of the day and Bishop Quewen Raaf, the Roodepan CPF Chairperson and Olive Muller, delivered a motivational address and encouraged victims to claim their lives back from GBVF perpetrators and live in victory.

Col Pieter Jansen, the Roodepan Station Commander, reiterated that the event was held under this year's theme" 30 Years of advancing collective action to end violence against women and children ". He also relayed the concern regarding contact crimes in the Roodepan precinct and said we can win the fight against GBVF if we stand together.

The Youth Against Crime rendered dance items, and the day was concluded with a vote of thanks from Lieutenant Colonel Nontsikilelo Mbuku.