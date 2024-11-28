Liberia: Sen. Johnson Honours Late Togolese President, Gnassingbe Eyadema

The academy hall of the PYJ Polytechnic University in Ganta was on Monday, November 25, 2024 unveiled in memorial of the late Togolese President Gnassingbe Eyadema in a symbolist occasion held in Ganta attended by high profile government officials including Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and grace by Togolese Minister of Highest Education.

The hall will now be called 'Gnassingbe Eyadema Hall' of PYJ Polytechnic University.

Senator Johnson and the late Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo started their friendship several years back, when Prince Johnson was in exile.

Senator Prince Johnson and the former President of Togo, His Excellency Gnassingbe Eyadema friendship deepened when the late Eyadema sold about 40k copies of Senator Johnson, which makes the senator more popular in the south region.

Not forgotten about the friendly roles the late Eyadema played in his life, Senator Johnson, in June 2024 invited the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe to Liberia to reciprocate the friendship with his father (the late Eyadema) by naming the academy hall at his polytechnic university in his father's honor.

The late Eyadema friendly roles was described as indelible and loving, something that Senator Johnson could not forget.

Senator Prince Y. Johnson spent over 10yr in Nigeria after fleeing the civil war in 1992.

He returned in 2005 and contested the senatorial election for Nimba and won by landslide and is now serving his third 9yrs term, making him one of the longest serving senators in Nimba and Liberia at large.

Even though the President of Togo didn't turn out as expected, he sent his Minister of Highest Education Hon. Malik Natchaba to represent the Government and People of Togo.

Hon. Natchaba was very thrilled with the level of warmth welcome given him and his entourage in Nimba County.

He began his 14 minute speech by first giving thanks to God and also to his President Faure Gnassingbe for allowing him to represent the Government and people of Togo.

He said the Togolese President was very happy with the friendly invitation extended to him in remembrance of his father.

"We pray for peace and happiness for our countries and for our people," he said.

He said the government and the Togolese people were very happy for the naming of the Hall in honor of their fallen father President Gnassingbe Eyadema.

The Togolese Education Minister described the event as a strong testimony of several values, including timely values and the event of peace and patriotic promises.

He described the late President Eyadema as a true father of peace serving the African continent, doing what he could do to bring peace in Africa.

"It is not surprising that President Gnassingbe Eyadema was so important in resolving the difficult situation your country had experienced," said Hon. Natchaba, Minister of Higher Education of Togo.

"President Gnassingbe Eyadema was recognized as an apostle of peace in the south region and the African continent at large," he said.

He stressed on cooperation among the two sisterly countries in boasting education, peace and unity.

Hon. Natchaba attributed the legacy of President Eyadema to his son His Excellency Faure Gnassingbe, who is one of the chief architects of peace in the south region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Togo By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The occasion was attended by the Honorable Vice President of Liberia Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Labour Minister Cooper Kruah, Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor and among others.

Vice President Koung, who was very brief in remark, said with all that had been said about Senator Johnson, he ended up educating the Liberian children.

"After all we heard about Senator Prince Johnson, how did it end, it ended with the educating of your children," VP Koung said.

"The former President His Excellency Gnassingbe Eyadema made numerous contributions in helping senator Johnson in fulfilling his dream and aspiration, regarding educating the Liberian citizenry industrially as well as his concerned efforts in promoting genuine and enduring in Liberia,' the President of PYJ Polytechnic University, Dr. Martin Sumo said.