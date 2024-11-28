Uganda: Traffic Flow Resumes Across Tangi Junction After Tragic Flooding

The roads authority says it is continuing with the restoration works around but traffic flow has resumed after the major defects were repaired.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has reopened Olwiyo-Pakwach road to traffic after works to restore damages caused by Wednesday's flooding.

But the roads authority has cautioned motorists against reckless bravery such as that led to Wednesday's tragic incident when a taxi got stuck in the flood.

"We wish to emphasize the importance of safety; please refrain from crossing flooded areas," UNRA said.

"Exercise patience and wait for water levels to reduce for your own safety and that of others."

The roads authority lost its marine engineer, Yahaya Hussan, in Wednesday's incident.

Hussan was among the rescuers from UNRA and UPDF Marine Unit who responded to rescue commuters stranded on the taxi UBH 418W when their boat was overwhelmed by the water currents and capsized.

The incident at Tangi Junction, caused by heavy rains, had damaged parts of the road, affecting traffic along the key route.

According to an update from UNRA, water levels at the affected section had significantly receded by the morning, allowing teams to begin repairs.

In addition to Tangi Junction, other areas in Uganda have also experienced road disruptions due to the recent heavy rains.

Key sections of the Mbale-Tirinyi and Fort Portal-Bundibugyo roads have been reported as heavily impacted by flooding and mudslides, causing delays and posing risks to motorists.

Similarly, parts of the Kabale-Kisoro road have experienced landslides, obstructing access to the southwestern region.

UNRA has deployed teams across the country to address these challenges, focusing on clearing debris, repairing damaged sections, and restoring connectivity in affected areas.

Meanwhile Police yesterday took into custody Mr Mohammed Okello, driver of the ill-fated taxi, to assist with investigations into the Tangi Junction incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that Mr Okello threw caution to the wind and elected to drive through the flooded section, and act that could result in rush and neglect charges.