Ganta, Nimba County — The administration of PYJ Polytechnic University has inaugurated and named a modern auditorium in honor of the late Togolese President Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

The unveiling of the "Gnassingbé Eyadéma Hall" was graced by high-profile dignitaries, including Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Labor Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, the Executive Director of Higher Education, Dr. Edward Larmie Wonkaryeah, and prominent Ganta businessman Prince P.S. Howard, among others.

Speaking at the event, Senator Prince Johnson, the founder of PYJ Polytechnic University, reflected on the significant impact the late Togolese leader had on his life during Liberia's civil war. He revealed that President Eyadéma not only supported him financially but also contributed to the construction of the university.

"During Liberia's civil crisis, I sought refuge in Togo, where the late President Gnassingbé Eyadéma provided me with financial assistance and launched my first book, The Gun That Kills Should Not Rule. Naming this hall in his honor recognizes his role in my life and contributions to this institution," Senator Johnson said.

Senator Johnson emphasized that dedicating the hall to President Eyadéma would foster stronger ties between Liberia and Togo.

The Togolese Minister of Education, Malik Natchaba, who led the delegation, expressed gratitude to Senator Johnson and the people of Liberia for the honor bestowed upon the former Togolese president.

"This gesture strengthens the bond between our nations and sets the stage for further cooperation and development," Minister Natchaba said. He added that the legacy of President Eyadéma should inspire both nations to maintain a robust partnership for mutual progress.

Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Koung also lauded Senator Johnson for his contributions to national development, highlighting his establishment of educational and religious institutions in Liberia. During the ceremony, Vice President Koung announced 20 scholarships for students enrolled at PYJ Polytechnic University.

Despite the event's significance, several Nimba County lawmakers were absent. However, former Representatives Prince O.S. Tokpa (District 2) and Gonpue L. Kargon (District 4) attended.

The colorful ceremony drew a large turnout of Nimba residents. Senator Johnson and the university administration presented several gifts to the visiting Togolese delegation, symbolizing the deepening ties between the two countries.