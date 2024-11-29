Ghana: Govt Launches Digital Economy Policy to Drive Inclusive Growth

As the world advances at an unprecedented pace in the digital superhighway, Ghana is making strides not to be left behind as the country recognises that technology can bridge societal gaps and create opportunities.

Due to that, the government has launched a Digital Economy Policy to transform the nation into a regional digital hub.

The policy aims to harness digital technologies to drive inclusive economic growth, enhance public service delivery and position Ghana as a leader in digital innovation.

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday in Accra, described the policy as a vital roadmap to achieving a competitive and inclusive digital economy.

She stated, "We have observed and experienced the transformational nature of technological advancement in Ghana. The world around us is changing at an unprecedented pace. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon us, and it presents both opportunities and challenges that require bold and forward-thinking solutions.

"Having access to digital technologies and services is no longer a luxury for the privileged few but a Human Right for All, irrespective of social status or geographical location."

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful highlighted the transformative power of digitalisation, emphasising its role as a fundamental human right rather than a luxury.

She pointed out that Ghana's journey towards digital transformation began with the adoption of the ICT for Accelerated Development policy in 2003. Over the years, she said, investments in ICT infrastructure have laid the foundation for a robust digital economy.

"In 2023, the completion of 3,500 kilometres of fibre optic cables established a resilient national backbone, providing high-speed internet connectivity to 951 public institutions and even reaching remote communities. This infrastructure serves as the bedrock for innovation, learning and connectivity across the nation," she reiterated.

She further noted that the introduction of platforms like Ghana.gov and the Citizens App revolutionised access to government services, streamlining processes and improving efficiency.

These digital tools, she noted, represent a tangible shift toward e-governance, making public services more accessible to citizens while enhancing transparency and accountability.

She stated, "The launch of the Digital Economy Policy represents more than just the unveiling of a policy; it is a strategic blueprint for the nation's future. The policy is designed to address critical areas essential for digital transformation, including expanding internet connectivity, fostering digital skills, promoting entrepreneurship and leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and big data."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her, Ghana hopes to establish itself as a leader in Africa's digital landscape while ensuring inclusivity and equitable access to opportunities.

The Minister noted that while the benefits of digitalisation are immense, challenges such as cyber fraud, misinformation and digital literacy gaps must be addressed.

"A key aspect of the strategy is the implementation of public awareness campaigns to educate citizens and mitigate these risks ensuring that every Ghanaian can navigate the digital age with confidence and security as a priority," she noted.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful acknowledged the critical role of development partners such as the World Bank and the Tony Blair Institute in shaping the Digital Economy Policy and called for collective action, emphasising the need for partnerships between government, the private sector, academia and civil society.

"This Digital Economy Policy and Strategy is our roadmap to positioning Ghana as a leader in Africa's digital future. Together, we can build a digital economy that benefits every Ghanaian and secures a prosperous future for our country. This sector holds the key to the transformation of our entire economy through technology and we intend to lead the efforts to achieve that," she added.