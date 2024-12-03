Ghana: No Military Presence At Polling Stations - GAF Assures

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has assured that there will be no military personnel presence at any polling station in the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections that will take place across the country on Saturday 7, 2024.

"The military will only be deployed upon request by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) as part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining national security and peace during this critical democratic exercise," a statement issued by the GAF and signed by the Director General of Public Relations, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, and copied the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday, said.

It said the Military was ready to collaborate with the police to ensure that the elections proceed smoothly and peacefully.

"In the spirit of transparency and to prevent any misunderstandings, we encourage the public to report any military personnel, individual(s) identifying themselves as GAF personnel, or any individual(s) wearing military-patterned attire/accoutrements found at any polling station to the nearest Police Station or call the following GPS toll free numbers: 18555 or 0800 311 311," the GAF said.

The statement said the GAF would ensure that appropriate action was taken against such individuals or groups in order to maintain security as well as the integrity of the election process.

The GAF would encouraged the citizens to exercise their civic rights responsibly, cooperate with security personnel and refrain from any acts that could disrupt the peace.

"GAF reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the stability and sovereignty of the nation whilst protecting the integrity of the election process," the statement said.