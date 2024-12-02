Cape Verde: Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva of the Republic of Cabo Verde

Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with José Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cabo Verde, Monday, December 2, 2024, in Espargos, Cabo Verde.
2 December 2024
The White House (Washington, DC)
announcement

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with President Ulisses Correia e Silva of the Republic of Cabo Verde in Sal, Cabo Verde.

The two leaders discussed the growing U.S.-Cabo Verdean relationship, bolstered by the vibrant Cabo Verdean diaspora in the United States; support for democratic freedoms and human rights; and strengthening our collaboration to increase climate resilience.

President Biden expressed his appreciation for Cabo Verde's unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend against Russian aggression and for the continued strength and value of U.S.-Cabo Verdean cooperation on security and law enforcement issues. President Biden also reiterated his support for expanding the United Nations Security Council to create two permanent seats for African countries, increasing representation of global voices to tackle global issues.

