Nigeria: Malaria Vaccination, a Welcome Idea in Bayelsa - Parents

Some parents in Bayelsa State have expressed happiness over the federal government's initiative to introduce malaria vaccine for children in the state, stating that it will help reduce the burden of treating their children frequently.

The federal government had on Tuesday commenced vaccination of children in the state.

A parent in the Amarata axis of Yenagoa, Mr Fabian Godbless, said the vaccination is a welcome development, urging the government to ensure that the vaccine is not like COVID-19 that made people sick.

According to him, the government should also try to ensure that the rate of mosquitoes in the environment is controlled in terms of fumigating the environment.

He said: "Well, I learnt that they started the vaccination in some local governments, they should ensure that all local governments are covered in Bayelsa State, because everywhere is vulnerable. Even in Yenagoa here, mosquitoes are prevalent.

"I believe that this vaccination will help us in minimizing frequent spending on malaria, but they should make sure that the vaccine goes round and not only reserved for the children of the privileged."