Ghana: CPP, Independent Pcs for Adenta Share Vision Ahead of Saturday's Elections

Two Parliamentary candidates contesting the December 7 general elections to represent the Adentan Constituency have participated in a National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE). Parliamentary Dialogue 2024.

The two, Alhaji Abdul Razak Alhassan of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) and the Independent candidate, Ms Hagar Asiedu took turns to canvass for votes and urged an end to the NDC, NPP monopoly of the constituency.

They answered questions on issues on health, education, employment, peace and agriculture.

Alhaji Alhassan of the CPP said even though the Free Senor High School policy had increased access, its implementation was poor and urged the electorate to give him the mandate to adopt innovative ways to end the double track system.

He noted that part of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research land could be used for another SHS to absorb the huge number of candidates that complete Junior High School every year.

The CPP candidate stated that he would collaborate with the private sector to develop additional skill training opportunities, thereby ensuring that the youth are sufficiently prepared for the job market.

Alhaji Alhassan said he would re-introduce backyard gardening to boost food production, reconstruct new roads and also solicit for funds to expand the health facilities in the area.

The independent candidate, Ms Hagar, pledged to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and the parent-teacher associations to reform the educational system, which has increasingly become a source of stress for parents.

On health, she explained that her share of the common fund would be used to upgrade existing health facilities as well as establish a rubber recycling plant to create job opportunities while in school.

She indicated that residents interested in farming would be supplied with inputs to start own backyard gardening as well as partner the assembly to the farmers.

Chief Hussein Mohammed Mukhtar on behalf of the Muslim Chief of Adentan urged the political parties to commit to peace before, during and the after the December 7 election in order to maintain the peace.

He said the welfare of the electorates, coupled with the socio economic development of the area should be paramount in their campaign in order to win votes and nothing else.

The NCCE Municipal Director, Mrs Silvia Osei-Bonsu said aside the Dialogue programme key periodic activities has also been held to reach out to the citizenry across the country to promote good governance.

She urged the parties to commit to peace before, during and after the elections to maintain the peace of the area.