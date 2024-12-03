Empowering Women to Lead - The Inaugural Women's Journey Leadership Development Program

announcement

This week marked a historic milestone for the African Development Bank as it celebrated the conclusion of the inaugural Women's Journey Leadership Development Program, held at the Southern African premises in Centurion, South Africa. We began a journey to equip the next generation of women leaders with Ms. Jessica Kitakule-Mukungu, Director of Talent, Performance, and Staff Development, and other inspiring leaders. This programme is more than professional development--it is a bold declaration of the Bank's commitment to gender equality, impactful leadership, and a brighter future for Africa.

Designed to empower women leaders and build the next generation of leadership talent, this programme is a testament to the Bank's commitment to gender equality, inclusive leadership, and Africa's development.

Speaking to the participants, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, encapsulated the spirit of this initiative:

"The Women's Journey Leadership Development Program is more than a training exercise; it is a declaration of intent. When Africa's women win, Africa wins."

The President commended the 40 participants, describing them as trailblazers and future leaders of Africa. Under his leadership, the Bank has achieved unprecedented milestones, with 44 percent of its senior leadership positions now held by women--a record-breaking achievement for the institution.

He further added:

"Our work today will leave a legacy for future generations of women leaders. You are stepping into ladders of upward career mobility that we are building for women at the Bank."

Key Highlights from the Programme:

The program equipped 40 exceptional women with the tools and strategies to:

Define their personal value propositions to lead with purpose.

Build confidence and assertiveness, essential for impactful leadership.

Strengthen communication and influence skills to elevate professional impact.

The program's curriculum focused on creating a transformative leadership experience through workshops, interactive discussions, and skill-building exercises. Topics included building personal leadership brands, asserting one's value, and increasing visibility and influence strategies.

Aligned with the Bank's Ten-Year Strategy (2024-2033) and initiatives like AFAWA, which has mobilised nearly $2 billion for women entrepreneurs, this program highlights the Bank's role as a leader in advancing women's empowerment across Africa.

Leadership Reflections from RDGS Director General Leila Farah Mokaddem

Ms. Leila Farah Mokaddem, Director General of the Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office, shared her thoughts with the participants:

"Leadership begins with knowing your value, owning your space, and building a network that amplifies your voice. You are the pioneers, setting the stage for future cohorts of women leaders at the African Development Bank."

Ms. Mokaddem emphasised the importance of programs like this in fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion, and leadership that extends beyond the Bank, creating a ripple effect across the continent.

A Legacy of Empowerment

This program is a stepping stone and a movement for lasting change. As the African Development Bank prepares to launch its Leadership and Management Development Academy in 2025, the Women's Journey Leadership Development Program is the foundation for building a robust leadership pipeline prioritising diversity and inclusion.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the inaugural cohort and look forward to the transformational impact they will create within the Bank and beyond.