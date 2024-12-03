Africa Investment Forum 2024 - Leveraging Innovative Partnerships for Scale

announcement

Thousands of global investors, African business leaders, and government representatives are this week converging in Rabat, Morocco, for the 2024 Africa Investment Forum Market Days, the continent's leading investment and partnership platform, scheduled for 4 to 6 December.

Since its founding in 2018, the Africa Investment Forum has attracted more than $180 billion in investment interest, propelling transformative change across the world's youngest continent by channelling resources into critical sectors such as energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

Under the theme "Leveraging Innovative Partnerships for Scale" The 2024 Market Days will galvanise stakeholders to upscale transformative investments across the continent and unlock the vast economic potential of Africa, whose market is projected to reach 2.5 billion people by 2050.

The Forum is an initiative of nine development finance institutions -- the African Development Bank Group, Africa50, Afreximbank, Development Bank of Southern Africa, Africa Finance Corporation, European Investment Bank, Trade and Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa.

The President of the African Development Bank Group Dr Akinwumi Adesina will address the opening ceremony as the Chairman of the Africa Investment Forum; Morocco's Minister for Economy and Finance Nadia Fattah Alaoui will represent the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco.

"This event must be the next chapter of Africa's growth story. The Africa Investment Forum is where transformative investments meet bold collaboration and a unique opportunity for businesses from across the continent to identify potential partners, exchange ideas and participate in transformational projects. It is an exciting not-to-be-missed event," the Senior Director of Syndications, the Africa Investment Forum and Client Solutions Max Magor Ndiaye said.

Specifically, this year's Market Days will provide a premier platform for advancing high-impact projects and enhance networking among global leaders in business and development.

Attendees can look forward to:

A Focus on SMEs and Exclusive Networking: African business leaders and SMEs will address critical areas such as human capital, sustainability, financing, and technology to accelerate the growth of small and medium enterprises on the continent. Engage with institutional investors, financiers, government representatives, and over 500 African SMEs, paving the way for impactful collaborations. Insights from Research: Key discussions will center around findings from a recent study by La Confédération Générale des Entreprises du Maroc (CGEM), funded by the African Development Bank. The study explores: opportunities to strengthen Africa's food, energy, and health sovereignty; and mechanisms for transforming goods to boost added value and job creation. Access to Bankable Projects: Gain insights into a pipeline of structured, high-impact investment opportunities in diverse sectors. Real-Time Deal-Making: Participate in structured boardroom sessions for direct engagement between investors and project sponsors, facilitating quicker commitments and partnerships. Flagship Initiatives: Explore programs such as Women as Investment Champions, The Creative Industries, and Sports as a Business Catalyst--each aimed at harnessing Africa's unique strengths.

One of the standout projects showcased at last year's Africa Investment Forum is a Green Ammonia project in South Africa valued at $5.7 billion. This initiative aims to produce approximately 940,000 tons of green ammonia by 2028, contributing significantly to renewable energy efforts in the region. With robust interest from investors--including major institutions during boardrooms--this project exemplifies the Africa Investment Forum platform's role in driving impactful investments that promote sustainable growth and innovation across Africa.

Going back further, in 2022 Maasai Ujiri, President of the Toronto Raptors NBA team and a frequent attendee at Market Days pitched Zaria Court, a project for a sports and entertainment hub during the 2022 Africa Investment Forum Market Days. The first Zaria Court is set to open in early 2025 in Kigali. Featuring an 80-room boutique hotel, restaurants, a rooftop lounge, wellness spaces, co-working areas, and a podcast studio, the project emphasises community engagement and the reuse of existing buildings.

With the 2024 theme highlighting innovative partnerships, the Africa Investment Forum is committed to co-leveraging investments and opportunities for the continent's long-term, sustainable growth.