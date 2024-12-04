Nigeria: South Africa and Nigeria Strengthen Ties

South Africa and Nigeria have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their long-standing ties during the 11th Session of the Bi-National Commission held in Cape Town.

This as President Cyril Ramaphosa met with his Nigerian counterpart, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The meeting underscored the close bonds of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two nations, highlighting the importance of mutual efforts to enhance economic, political and cultural relations.

President Ramaphosa extended gratitude to Nigeria for its pivotal role in the international campaign to end apartheid, marking 30 years of diplomatic relations as a milestone that paves the way for a promising future.

"Our strong bonds of friendship provide a firm foundation for more meaningful economic cooperation," President Ramaphosa said.

Nigeria hosts numerous South African companies, while South Africa continues to welcome Nigerian investments.

Both nations agreed that greater efforts are needed to address challenges hindering investment and trade.

"We need to remove the remaining constraints to greater investment, just as we need to address some of the challenges that companies have experienced.

"We are encouraged by the actions being undertaken under your leadership to further strengthen and foster a business environment in Nigeria that offers assurances to investors, including from South Africa. Our government continues with its efforts to improve the ease of doing business in South Africa," the President said.

South Africa's recent initiatives to streamline visa processes for Nigerian businesspeople and tourists were highlighted as steps toward fostering the ease of doing business and tourism.

"Qualifying Nigerian businesspeople can be granted a five-year multiple entry visa. In addition, tourists from Nigeria are now able to apply for a visa without submitting a passport," the President said.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was identified as a key mechanism to unlock further trade opportunities between the two nations.

"This agreement allows our countries to trade seamlessly across a variety of products. We must seize this moment," said the President.

The discussions also extended to regional and global matters. Nigeria was lauded for its focus on dialogue and peacebuilding in its leadership in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Regional and global matters

South Africa shared its commitment to addressing regional challenges, such as conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and post-election developments in Mozambique, through peaceful resolutions.

On the global stage, both countries emphasised the urgent need for reform in institutions like the United Nations Security Council to better reflect current realities.

South Africa, now holding the G20 Presidency, pledged to bring Africa's development and the challenges of the Global South to the forefront of the G20 agenda.

"We will place Africa's development and the challenges facing countries of the Global South firmly on the G20 agenda. We will seek to galvanise support for the African Union's Agenda 2063, as we pursue an inclusive global agenda," the President said.

The Bi-National Commission agreed to renewed commitment to implementing decisions that have been made and consolidating cooperation across various sectors. Both nations aim to strengthen regional unity and position Africa as a continent of opportunity.

"Our strong foundations of mutual respect, trust, and collaboration must endure. Together, we must work to position Africa as the continent of the future," President Ramaphosa said.

President Tinubu congratulated South Africa on its G20 Presidency, calling for the spirit of collaboration between the two countries to deepen.

He said that South Africa must leverage its G20 Presidency for the good of the continent.