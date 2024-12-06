Liberia: Remote Health Reach, Moh, Alma Launch Liberia Malaria Youth Corps

Share

MONROVIA-The Remote Health Reach, along with the Ministry of Health and African Leaders Malaria Alliance, have officially launched the Liberia Malaria Youth Corps aimed at strategizing robust elimination to preventing malaria spread and raising awareness about the critical role of youth in malaria prevention and control as well as encouraging active youth participation in eradicating malaria in Liberia.

The launch, which was held at the Corina Hotel in Monrovia, Thursday, December 5, 2024, brought together health practitioners, students, and the media under the:theme "Zero Malaria Starts With Me".

According to the Executive Director of Remote Health Reach, Mr Elijah S. Tingban, the launch of the Liberia Malaria Youth Corps was important due to the heavy toll malaria continues to plug into communities, particularly affecting vulnerable populations ranging from children under five years to pregnant women.

Tingbah said as young people, it is critical to be robust in eliminating the preventable disease, acknowledging the effect of malaria control that requires the active involvement of young people, leveraging energy, innovation, creativity, and connections to communities affected by said disease.

Remote Health Reach's Executive Director lamented that the foundational work laid by initiatives is to deliver quality health service to underserved communities regardless of location, thus calling on young people to act now to protect future generations.

Committing to the fight against malaria in the country, Elijah Tongbah noted that peers and community leaders should take ownership of control activities, from prevention to treatment, ensuring widespread education and engagement as well as serving as a champion of malaria prevention, promoting the use of proven intervention and prompt malaria diagnosis and treatment.

At the same time, Mr. Tingbah is calling on the African Leaders Malaria Alliance, the African Union Commission, the Ministry of Health, policymakers, and related health institutions to partner in accelerating and integrating broader national malaria strategies to make malaria-free Liberia and Africa at large by 2030.

Launching the Liberia Malaria Youth Corps, the National Malaria Control Program Deputy Program Manager, Dr. Yatta Sackie-Wapoe, stressed the need for critical action as the country still strived despite a slow fight to end malaria, most especially in rural Liberia.

Dr. Sackie-Wapoe noted the use of social media, youth events, and public campaigns to ensure malaria remains a priority issue and to empower young people to contribute to malaria elimination.

The keynote speaker and chief launcher of the Liberia Malaria Youth Corps stressed the need to create platforms for meaningful youth participation in malaria-related policy dialogues and decision-making processes, ensuring a full perspective shape of national health strategies.

She emphasized that the government and the private sector should increase investments in malaria programs to build resilient health systems that protect all Liberians and prepare for emerging health crises.

Dr. Yatta Sackie-Wapoe wants equal access to malaria prevention, diagnosis and treatment services, with special consideration for vulnerable and marginalized groups, including people with disabilities, thus encouraging permanent and consistent research and development to discover new, effective solutions for malaria prevention and control while also using creative approaches to community engagement.

The health expert called on development partners, international organizations, the private sector, community leaders, and the civil society organizations to collaborate through funds and mentorship in making the country future free of malaria.

