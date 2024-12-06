Angola and US Sign Legal Instruments

Luanda — Angola and the United States of America signed two legal instruments Thursday in Luanda to deepen bilateral cooperation in the transport, industry and trade sectors.

These are the memo aimed at strengthening infrastructure capacity between the Ministry of Transport and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the memo between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the US Department of Commerce to establish a trade and investment partnership between the two countries.

The memo between the Ministry of Transportation and USAID aims to foster the country's economic growth, development and diversification through strategic collaboration, while the one signed between the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the US Department of Commerce aims to establish a partnership to deepen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The memorandum on the transport sector was signed by the Minister of Transport, Ricardo D'Abreu, and the US Under-Secretary of State for African Affairs, Mary Catherine Molly Phee

In the area of trade, the Minister of Industry and Trade, Rui Minguês, and the Secretary of the United States Department of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, signed the agreements.

The memoranda signed provide for the implementation of concrete initiatives in priority areas, development of infrastructure projects, organization of bilateral trade missions and to strengthen institutional capacity to promote and manage foreign investment.

These actions are in line with Angola's National Development Plan (PDN) 2023-2027, which prioritizes inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The memorandum in the field of Transport represents a strategic advance in the development of transport infrastructure in Angola.

This agreement strengthens the capacity to modernize the sector, promote economic growth and contribute to the diversification of the Angolan economy.

With the creation of the Project Management, Concessions and Public-Private Partnerships Unit, made up of specialized technicians, the Ministry of Transport will be able to manage concessions and partnerships and monitor public investment projects, with a focus on the Lobito and Sul corridors.

The memorandum also provides for training courses and the acquisition of equipment, which are essential for strengthening technical work and ensuring efficiency and safety in the transport sector.

The trade memo reflects the joint effort to intensify trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The agreement promotes more business-friendly environments and facilitates the development of private sector-led projects, with special attention to areas such as food safety, infrastructure development and regulatory reforms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It also establishes a commitment to cooperation with the Angolan and US business communities, encouraging the exchange of ideas and the identification of new business opportunities.

With this initiative, Angola is taking another decisive step towards diversifying its economy, attracting strategic investments and integrating itself competitively into global trade, promoting the country's development and economic progress.

The signing of these two legal instruments was witnessed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and members of the US diplomatic corps accredited to Angola.ART/AMP