Malanje — Political analyst Macedo Dembo said today in Malanje that Angola and the United States of America (USA) face pressing challenges in cooperation, especially in the political, cultural and economic fields, after the agreements signed as part of President Joe Biden's visit to the country.

According to the international relations expert, these challenges are due to the fact that the international community is attentive to the implementation of the agreements, as they are investment guarantees from the world's largest power, given by the American president himself.

He stressed that Joe Biden's announcement of investments of 600 million additional US dollars for the expansion of agricultural infrastructure, construction of high-speed mobile networks and other initiatives for the Lobito Corridor, is an example of the challenges that the world expects to see materialized and that it is Angola's responsibility to create conditions for this and other investments to arrive and be well managed to develop the country's economy.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the solar energy project, which is expected to help the country generate 75 percent of its clean energy by next year, are among other direct benefits that Angolans will have as a result of the visit of the American President.

In turn, economist Dongala Canga is of the opinion that Biden's visit to Angola brings advantages in the fields of diplomacy and the economy, as the country needs goods and services produced by the US and investments for the Lobito Corridor.

He stressed that these investments will increase employability, diversify the national economy and stimulate business exchange, whose gains should be reciprocal, so that the United States of America continues to be interested in relations with Angola.

On the other hand, the economist stressed that with American investment, Angola needs to set an example of public probity, fighting the ills that afflict the economy and the country can move towards development and gain the trust of the international community.

President Joe Biden's three-day visit to Angola aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between both countries and culminated with a trip to Benguela province, the last stage of his agenda. NC/PBC/DOJ