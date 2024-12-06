Kenya: U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Perriello's Travel to Qatar, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and Mauritania

document

U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello will travel to Doha, Nairobi, London, and Nouakchott starting December 6 to continue diplomatic efforts to scale up humanitarian assistance to the people of Sudan, deter atrocities and weapon flows, and coordinate efforts to end the conflict in Sudan.

Building on recent progress that expanded humanitarian access into and within Sudan, the Special Envoy will meet with key government officials and representatives of the African Union, the Arab League, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the United Nations, non-governmental organizations, and Sudanese civil society.

In his engagements, the Special Envoy will emphasize the urgent need for the warring parties to allow additional UN humanitarian hubs to facilitate the distribution of aid throughout Sudan; enable humanitarian corridors that ensure the safe, unhindered movement of civilians and humanitarian assistance; improve protections for civilians, including women and girls subjected to gender-based violence; and support a political transition to civilian governance.

Office of the Spokesperson