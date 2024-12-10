Africa: WHO Updates Mpox Situation - Angola Reports First Case

10 December 2024
allAfrica.com

Different parts of Africa are experiencing mpox outbreaks with multiple virus variants (clades):

Western, Northern, and Southern African countries have clade II MPXV
Central and Eastern African countries have clade I MPXV
Cameroon is unique, with both clades present in different regions

As of December 1, 2024, Africa has:

13,171 confirmed mpox cases
57 total deaths (a death rate of 0.4%)
20 countries reporting cases

Most Affected Countries
Democratic Republic of the Congo: 9,513 cases (43 deaths)
Burundi: 2,334 cases (1 death)
Uganda: 785 cases (4 deaths)

Interesting Developments
Angola reported its first-ever mpox cases
Some countries are moving from active outbreak to control phase
Different virus clades show unique transmission patterns

Transmission Patterns
Some clades spread through sexual contact
Others spread through close physical contact
Transmission is evolving, with increasing spread in households and communities

The situation continues to be closely monitored by health authorities, with ongoing research to understand the various mpox strains and their spread.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.