Africa: WHO Updates Mpox Situation - Angola Reports First Case

Different parts of Africa are experiencing mpox outbreaks with multiple virus variants (clades):

Western, Northern, and Southern African countries have clade II MPXV

Central and Eastern African countries have clade I MPXV

Cameroon is unique, with both clades present in different regions

As of December 1, 2024, Africa has:

13,171 confirmed mpox cases

57 total deaths (a death rate of 0.4%)

20 countries reporting cases

Most Affected Countries

Democratic Republic of the Congo: 9,513 cases (43 deaths)

Burundi: 2,334 cases (1 death)

Uganda: 785 cases (4 deaths)

Interesting Developments

Angola reported its first-ever mpox cases

Some countries are moving from active outbreak to control phase

Different virus clades show unique transmission patterns

Transmission Patterns

Some clades spread through sexual contact

Others spread through close physical contact

Transmission is evolving, with increasing spread in households and communities

The situation continues to be closely monitored by health authorities, with ongoing research to understand the various mpox strains and their spread.