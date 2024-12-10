Africa: WHO Updates Mpox Situation - Angola Reports First Case

Different parts of Africa are experiencing mpox outbreaks with multiple virus variants (clades):
Western, Northern, and Southern African countries have clade II MPXV
Central and Eastern African countries have clade I MPXV
Cameroon is unique, with both clades present in different regions
As of December 1, 2024, Africa has:
13,171 confirmed mpox cases
57 total deaths (a death rate of 0.4%)
20 countries reporting cases
Most Affected Countries
Democratic Republic of the Congo: 9,513 cases (43 deaths)
Burundi: 2,334 cases (1 death)
Uganda: 785 cases (4 deaths)
Interesting Developments
Angola reported its first-ever mpox cases
Some countries are moving from active outbreak to control phase
Different virus clades show unique transmission patterns
Transmission Patterns
Some clades spread through sexual contact
Others spread through close physical contact
Transmission is evolving, with increasing spread in households and communities
The situation continues to be closely monitored by health authorities, with ongoing research to understand the various mpox strains and their spread.