Capitol Hil — The grounds of the Capitol Building, the seat of the Liberian National Legislature was a scene of total pandemonium on Monday, December 9, when riot police clashed with members of the minority bloc supporting embattled House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

The clashes led to two persons, including Gbarpolu County District #1 Representative Luther Koliins, being wounded and hospitalized after the lawmakers were manhandled for attempting to disrupt an ongoing budget hearing scheduled by members of the majority bloc headed by ruling Unity Party Representative Richard Koon.

Police dressed in riot gear and armed with batons beat minority lawmakers who were bent on forcing their way into the office of Deputy House Speaker Thomas Fallah, where the 2025 National Budget hearing was ongoing with few spending agencies, including the Liberia Maritime Authority, in attendance.

Among the minority lawmakers who were engaged in the clashes with riot police were Montserrado District #10 lawmaker Rep. Yekeh Kolubah, Bong County District #5 Rep. Eugene JM Kollie, Grand Gedeh District #3 Rep. Jacob Debee and Gbarpolu District #1 Rep. Luther Kollins.

Kangaroo House of Representatives

The clashes followed a Supreme Court decision on Friday, December 6, 2024, declaring the actions by the majority bloc and some members of the House of Representatives illegal.

In its ruling on Friday, the Court said, "Any sittings or actions by members of the Legislature not in conformity with the intent of Articles 33 and 49 of the Constitution are ultra vires and void. "Ultra vires," meaning it was beyond their power and authority to do so.

For months, members of the majority bloc, now headed by Rep. Koon, had been absent from sessions and had instead chosen to conduct Legislative sessions independent of the leadership of the House headed by embattled Speaker Koffa. Speaker Koffa, on the other hand, could not hold a session because it had not reached a quorum.

Out of 73 members of the House of Representatives, the 1986 Constitution provides that it would require 2/3 of such numbers of representatives to convene a session. Article 49 of the said constitution speaks of the Speaker presiding over every session unless he is absent or has dedicated such responsibility to his deputy to act.

The majority bloc, which appears to be enjoying the support of the Executive, has refused to show respect for the law. Hence, it has continued to conduct its affairs without conforming to the Constitution.

Monday, the riot witnessed a complete testimony of the Executive's endorsement of the actions of the majority bloc as the riot police were deployed to protect their activities.

Speaker Koffa's warning

Over the weekend, the leadership of the House headed by Speaker Koffa issued a statement warning spending entities not to honor any invitation from the majority bloc, stating that the majority were acting outside of the law.

In the statement signed by embattled Speaker Koffa, the leadership of the House of Representatives noted that any invitation for any hearing not scheduled by Rep. Dixon Seboe, Chairman of Ways Means and Finance, would be ultra vires, and no decision taken therefrom will be cognizable at law.

The warning also follows the Supreme Court's decision on Friday.

Speaker Koffa had filed a writ before the Superior Court seeking its intervention into the constitutionality of some actions taken by the "majority bloc," holding sessions, suspending members, restructuring committees, taking possession of the budget, and electing a speaker.

The embattled speaker, in the statement, encouraged absentee members (members of the majority bloc who have been holding separate sessions) "to seek clarification of the Supreme Court's ruling from competent legal authorities if they are unclear about its decision" instead of engaging in actions that undermine the rule of law."

The main reason behind the fight to remove Speaker Koffa

This paper has gathered that the quest to remove Speaker Koffa stems from the Speaker's desire to audit the 54th Legislature. This move has been opposed by some members of the Legislature now, serving in different leadership capacities in government.

Another reason behind the removal of Speaker Koffa is that Koffa is seen as an obstacle to manipulating the budget.

In the 2024 budget, sources told this paper that US90 million was hidden in the budget to be divided among lawmakers within the House and Senate. A source said Speaker Koffa was offered 5m of that amount, which he rejected.

This has made Koffa an unwanted player at the helm of authority with the current National Legislature. How this saga will end at the Legislature remains to be seen. However, Speaker Koffa has repeatedly stated that resignation is not an option.